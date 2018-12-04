Pioneer Valley 2, Mission Prep 0
The Hernandez sisters both scored for the Panthers in their non-league win on Tuesday night.
The freshman Belinda Hernandez scored in the first half. Then, senior and older sibling Brenda added the other goal for PVHS, now 1-2 overall.
St. Joseph 1, Santa Maria 0
The Saints kept the Knights scoreless until the 49th minute of the contest, when Corby Burress broke through and scored the lone goal of the game.
Kayla Lopez assisted on the goal. Analea Pule collected four saves and recorded her first shutout of the season for St. Joseph (3-1).