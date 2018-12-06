Cabrillo 5, Nipomo 1
The rain and slick grass didn’t ruin Cabrillo’s home debut on Thursday afternoon.
Naomi Wiley delivered the hat trick with three goals. Brooklynn Gregory and Lauren Pulido also scored for the now 2-2-1 Conqs.
Cabrillo also debuted its new gold home uniforms for its contest against a former LPL opponent.
St. Joseph 3, Mission Prep 0
Corby Burress scored twice for the Knights while Karina Plata added the other for SJHS at Jay Will Stadium on Thursday night.
Analea Pule had four saves and got her second shutout of the season. The Knights improved to 3-1 overall.