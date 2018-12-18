It was a night for the nines.
The nines did all the scoring when the Righetti Warriors visited the Nipomo Titans Tuesday night for a non-league girls soccer match.
Righetti’s No. 9 Kayla Minetti scored twice for the Warriors and Nipomo’s No. 9 Jazmin Zarate tallied twice for the Titans in a 2-all tie.
“I’ve been working on my shooting a lot during practice. It definitely paid off tonight,” said Minetti. “I felt like I could have done better. I’m working hard to get better in time for our (Mountain) league season.”
“Kayla was our biggest star tonight but they whole team played a great game. Nipomo is a tough team. They’re hungry for a win,” said Righetti head coach Cesar De Alba. “These are great games to play. It’s great to see their style of play. They are very physical. Those Nipomo girls really bring it.”
“This was a great game for us,” said Nipomo head coach Josh Lee. “We have a really young team — we have only two returning starters — and this was a great confidence booster for us to be able to come back twice to tie the game. The girls really fought hard tonight.”
Righetti forced the action into Nipomo’s side early in the game but Nipomo pushed back and took control about 10 minutes into the match, getting off the first three shots of the game against Righetti goalkeeper Carissa Freeman.
The Warriors pressed the attack, getting off the next three shots that were handled by Nipomo keeper Beyonce Diaz.
It was a pattern that continued until the final whistle.
In the 21st minute, Righetti’s Sayra Ashanti found an open Minetti streaking down the left sideline. Minetti took two steps into the ball, shot and scored to put the Warriors up 1-0.
“In the first half, we were working the ball wide and trying to get our forwards crossing in toward the goal,” said De Alba. “Sayra had a great game. We rely on her for her leadership. Our captains, Sayra, Jillian Bernal and Katy Rucker showed great leadership — Jillian on the back line, Katy in the middle and Sayra up front.”
Nipomo tied the game in the 52nd minute of the second half when the Titans worked the ball to Zarate in front of the goal. Zarate quickly fired the ball into the net to tie the game.
The Warriors went back on top, 2-1, when Minetti stole the ball in front of the Titans’ net and scored in the 67th minute.
But that lead only lasted two minutes.
Julissa Diaz won a battle for the ball in front of the net and found Zarate who scored in the 69th minute to tie the game.
“Julissa challenged for the ball and broke it loose,” said Lee. “She really set Jazmin up nicely and she got us that goal.
Nipomo managed another five shots down the stretch while Righetti was able to get off another four but nothing else got past the keepers and, since it was a non-league game, the match ended in a tie.
Righetti’s Freeman blocked 11 shots.
“Carissa did a great job,” said De Alba. “She really saved out butt back there.”
Nipomo’s Beyonce Diaz blocked nine shots, which included two spectacular sliding saves and one of a point blank Minetti shot late in the game.
“I’m proud of the girls,” said Lee. We had to play short-handed for a few minutes in each half but the girls were strong. Righetti couldn’t score on us while we were short-handed. All our girls played great tonight, they really got into the mix.”
“I loved the hustle from both teams,” said De Alba. “Nipomo is a quality opponent. We have to step up to this level of play against all the teams we’ll face in the Mountain League.”
Righetti (3-1-3) opens Mountain League play at home Friday night against Arroyo Grande.
Nipomo (0-6-1) hosts Pioneer Valley Friday night in another non-league match.
Santa Ynez 3, Cabrillo 0
Monica Pizano and Catalina Kett combined for the first two goals in Santa Ynez’s girls soccer victory at Cabrillo High School in the Channel League opener for both schools.
Kett found an open Pizano in the fifth minute for the game’s first score.
In the 31st minute, the duo teamed up again with Pizano scoring her second goal off Kett’s second assist.
Jazz Feeley completed the scoring off a Lexi Hemming assist in the 65th minute of the second half.
The Pirates’ Brookelyn Fletcher had five saves in the shutout.
Santa Ynez (3-4-1, 1-0 Channel) continues Channel League play Thursday a 5t p.m. at San Marcos High.
Cabrillo (3-5-1, 0-1) faces Santa Barbara on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a game that will also be played at San Marcos High.