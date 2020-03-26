Girls soccer: Orcutt Academy's Marianna Chavez named Ocean League MVP with Nipomo's Hayde Gallardo

Orcutt Academy senior Marianna Chavez missed a chunk of her team’s 2019-20 season with an injury. However, she made the most of the games she did play in.

Chavez played in 17 games in the Spartans’ historic season, racking up 18 goals and three assists for the Ocean League champs. She and fellow senior Hayde Gallardo of Nipomo are the co-Ocean League Girls Soccer MVPs. Gallardo had three goals and three assists on the year.

The Ocean League Goalie of the Year is Nipomo freshman Alexis Acosta. Acosta racked up 92 saves for a Nipomo team that finished 13-9-2 and allowed just 18 goals.

San Luis Obispo senior Angie Crozier and sophomore Riley Wilkerson are the Mountain League MVP and Goalie of the Year respectively. The Tigers won the Mountain League championship.

Meanwhile, Orcutt Academy, under coach Brian Speer, won the first league championship in school history. The Spartans also earned the first playoff wins for an Orcutt girls soccer team in school history, defeating Dinuba 1-0 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs and Bakersfield Christian 3-0 in the quarterfinals. The Spartans lost a heart-breaker to defending champion Orosi, 4-1, in the shootout phase of the semifinals. The Cardinals went on to edge East Bakersfield 2-1 in overtime in the final.

