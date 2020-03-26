Girls soccer: Orcutt Academy's Marianna Chavez named Ocean League MVP with Nipomo's Hayde Gallardo

Orcutt Academy senior Marianna Chavez missed a chunk of her team’s 2019-20 season with an injury. However, she made the most of the games she did play in.
Chavez played in 17 games in the Spartans’ historic season, racking up 18 goals and three assists for the Ocean League champs. She and fellow senior Hayde Gallardo of Nipomo are the co-Ocean League Girls Soccer MVPs. Gallardo had three goals and three assists on the year.
The Ocean League Goalie of the Year is Nipomo freshman Alexis Acosta. Acosta racked up 92 saves for a Nipomo team that finished 13-9-2 and allowed just 18 goals.
San Luis Obispo senior Angie Crozier and sophomore Riley Wilkerson are the Mountain League MVP and Goalie of the Year respectively. The Tigers won the Mountain League championship.
Meanwhile, Orcutt Academy, under coach Brian Speer, won the first league championship in school history. The Spartans also earned the first playoff wins for an Orcutt girls soccer team in school history, defeating Dinuba 1-0 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs and Bakersfield Christian 3-0 in the quarterfinals. The Spartans lost a heart-breaker to defending champion Orosi, 4-1, in the shootout phase of the semifinals. The Cardinals went on to edge East Bakersfield 2-1 in overtime in the final.
A quartet of Tigers made the All-Mountain League First Team. They are junior forward Raquel Kalpkoff and defender Belle Rudd, freshman forward Grace Mensah and senior midfielder Frankie Phelan.
Three Arroyo Grande players are in the First Team. They are sophomore forward Jiana Martin and midfielder Lyndsey Miller, along with senior forward Kiley Johnson.
The rest of the First Team consists of Righetti senior forward Kayla Minetti and midfielder Alyssa Castro, Atascadero senior Anneline Breytenbach and Paso Robles junior midfielder Jaiden Anguiano.
Four Orcutt Academy seniors are on the All-Ocean League First Team. They are center back Kira Hopkins, center midfielder Taylor Martinez, midfielder Hope Smith and center back Vanessa Lopez.
Three Nipomo sophomores are on the First Team. They are defenders Iliana Murguia and Cloey Missamore, and midfielder Annette Vargas.
The rest of the First Team consists of Templeton senior forward Lauryn Simons and junior forward Emily Puita, Morro Bay junior midfielder Paola Gomez, Santa Maria sophomore midfielder Paola Diaz, and Andrea Aguilar of Pioneer Valley.
Four more Tigers are on the All-Mountain League Second Team. They are senior forward Emma Ruzius, midfielder Bailey Frost and defender Gabby Schroeter, along with junior defender Ariel Sim.
The three Arroyo Grande Second Team players are sophomore forward Cynthia Ramirez and defender Eva Fink, along with senior goalie Paige Canby.
The rest of the Second Team consists of Righetti senior forward Hailey Gough and junior forward Emily Orozco, St. Joseph freshman forward Zorah Coulibaly, Atascadero senior senior Taylor Kirk and Paso Robles junior midfielder Alexa Garcia.
The four Orcutt Academy All-Ocean League Second Team members are senior defensive midfielder Keanna Ackerman, defender Grace Denton and goalie Ally Britt, along with junior goalie Abigail Valencia.
Nipomo freshman midfielder Helayna Arreola and junior forward Emily Graciliano are on the Second Team, along with Templeton senior midfielder Megan Murray and sophomore defender Rayne Walmire. The rest of the Second Team consists of Morro Bay sophomore goalie Dot Nickel, Santa Maria sophomore defender Yvette Abundiz, Mission Prep junior midfielder Evie Wouters and Katie Magni of Pioneer Valley.
Arroyo Grande sophomore midfielder Katherine Parker, St. Joseph senior defender Brianna Flores and Righetti freshman defender Paige Bailey earned Mountain League Honorable Mention.
Orcutt Academy senior midfielder Mecaelea Lopez, Santa Maria senior midfielder Isabella Medina, Nipomo senior midfielder Lela Reyes and Pioneer Valley midfielder Crystal Zamora earned Ocean League Honorable Mention.
