Girls soccer: Orcutt Academy looks sharp in 3-0 win over Pioneer Valley

Chavez, Lopez and Smith put consistent pressure on for Orcutt in the first half, and Stockman helped the Spartans dominate the midfield area in the first half.

Roxanna Vargas played solid defense for the Panthers, but the possession time was lopsidedly in favor of the Spartans.

The Panthers had a hard time getting anything past Orcutt defender Kira Hopkins whenever they did get the ball deep into Orcutt territory.

"Our defensive alignment is such that we always have an extra defender back," said Hopkins. The strategy certainly worked Thursday.

In fact, "I think our defense is what's improved most from last year to this," said Chavez.

Chavez said the Spartans are playing some of their best soccer now. Speer concurred.

"We're coming back from injuries, we're getting healthy, and I think we can carry this (momentum into the playoffs)," said Speer.

"We have two tough games coming up next week though. We play Morro Bay Monday (3:15 p.m., Orcutt Community Park) and Santa Maria Wednesday," to close out the regular season.

"Morro Bay took us to overtime and we beat Santa Maria on penalty kicks."