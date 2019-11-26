{{featured_button_text}}
110819 Lompoc girls soccer preview.jpg

Lompoc High School girls soccer captains Amy Bommersbach and Katie Guzman are prepared for the upcoming season. Not pictured are captains Ayziah Simmons and Selina Garcia.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc's girls soccer team moved to 2-0-1 on the season with a dominant win over Mission Prep on Tuesday.

The Braves won 8-0 at home as five different players scored.

Senior Ayziah Simmons opened the scoring and ended up with another hat trick, her second on the season.

Lompoc freshman Avi Anguiano had her first multi-goal match of the season.

Amy Bommersbach, Daniela Arambula-Serna, and Alondra Banales finished out the scoring for Lompoc.

Breanna Contreras and the LHS defense limited the Royals to just two shots on goal.

The Braves host Carpinteria next Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

