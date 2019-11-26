Lompoc's girls soccer team moved to 2-0-1 on the season with a dominant win over Mission Prep on Tuesday.
The Braves won 8-0 at home as five different players scored.
Senior Ayziah Simmons opened the scoring and ended up with another hat trick, her second on the season.
Before last season, Lompoc High girls soccer found itself trying to get used to the step in competition in the Channel League. Now this season, the Braves are expected to be the team everyone will try to topple in the C.L.
Lompoc freshman Avi Anguiano had her first multi-goal match of the season.
Amy Bommersbach, Daniela Arambula-Serna, and Alondra Banales finished out the scoring for Lompoc.
Breanna Contreras and the LHS defense limited the Royals to just two shots on goal.
The Braves host Carpinteria next Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 02.jpg
Gilberto Gomez of Santa Maria heads the ball away from Erick Jimenez during a soccer game in Santa Maria on Thursday night.
Peter Klein, Contributor
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 01.jpg
Roman Gutierrez elevates to head the ball during a soccer game in Santa Maria Thursday night. Lompoc scored two goals in the first half and Santa Maria scored twice in the second for a 2-2 draw in a non-league game.
Peter Klein, Contributor
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 03.jpg
Gilberto Gomez of Santa Maria battles Lompoc's Juan Gutierrez for the ball during a soccer game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 04.jpg
Victor Mendez scored two first half goals for Lompoc in Thursday night's non-league game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein, Contributor
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 05.jpg
Roman Gutierrez of Santa Maria watches his kick during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 06.jpg
Nathan Chavez (4) dribbles near Victor Mendez during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 07.jpg
Gilberto Mora (10) battles Andres Valladolid for a loose ball during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 08.jpg
Saints celebrate after a goal by Roman Gutierrez (8) during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 09.jpg
Nathan Chavez of Santa Maria dribbles in front of Alberto Mendoza Alvarez during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 10.jpg
Erick Cardenas receives a pass during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 11.jpg
Victor Mendez of Lompoc and Gilberto Gomez of Santa Maria leap to head the ball during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 12A.jpg
Roman Gutierrez and Erick Jimenez play the ball during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 13.jpg
Clemente Tapia directs his teammates during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 14.jpg
Christopher Martinez (13) battles Alfredo Botello during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 15.jpg
Santa Maria's Nathan Chavez passes to a teammate during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 16.jpg
Erick Jimenez of Lompoc tackles Alejandro Lavarriega dual along the sidelines during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 17.jpg
Clemente Tapia settles the ball during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 18.jpg
Alfredo Botello takes the ball off his chest during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 19.jpg
Luis Aguilar of Santa Maria gets tangled with a Lompoc player during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 20.jpg
Gilberto Mora strikes the ball during a soccer game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
112119 Soc SMHS vs LHS 21.jpg
Alejandro Bobadilla (15) and Luis Aguilar (27) both go after a loss ball
Peter Klein
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 08.jpg
Santa Ynez' Ally Alderate defends Lompoc's Kaiona Martinson (10) during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 09.jpg
Santa Ynez' Hannah Allen shoots against Lompoc during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. Allen had three goals in the Pirates' win.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 07.jpg
Santa Ynez' Shea Ackert passes under pressure from Lompoc's Giselle Mosqueda during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 06.jpg
Santa Ynez' Peyton Pratt blocks a Lompoc shot during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. Pratt had three blocked shots in Santa Ynez's 19-1 win.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 05.jpg
Santa Ynez' goalkeeper Peyton Pratt high fives Lompoc's goalie Stephanie Alvarez after Tuesday's game during at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 04.jpg
Lompoc's Jennifer Gonzalez gets a pass in front of the Santa Ynez goal during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 03.jpg
Santa Ynez' Ally Alderate passes as Lompoc's Ryley Bailey defends during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. Alderete led all scorers with six goals.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 02.jpg
Lompoc's Ryley Bailey looks to pass under pressure from Santa Ynez's Lily Mazza during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 01.jpg
Santa Ynez High's Camilla Curti shoots against Lompoc during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. Curti scored one goal in Santa Ynez's 17-1 victory.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 10.jpg
Santa Ynez' Camilla Curti passes away from Lompoc's Giselle Mosqueda during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 11.jpg
Santa Ynez High's Shea Ackert catches a pass in front of Lompoc's Ryley Bailey during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 12.jpg
Lompoc girls water polo.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 13.jpg
Santa Ynez water polo coach Lisa Boyer goes over strategy with her team during a time out in Tuesday's non-league girls water polo match against Lompoc High at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 14.jpg
Lompoc's Paloma Pacheco (5) steals a pass intended for Santa Ynez's Hannah Allen. during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. Pacheco scored Lompoc's only goal.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 15.jpg
Lompoc's Kaiona Martinson passes as Santa Ynez' Hannah Allen defends during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 16.jpg
Santa Ynez's Shea Ackert tries to move between Lompoc's Kaiona Martinson (10) and Giselle Mosqueda during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
111919 SY Lompoc girls wp 17.jpg
Santa Ynez High's Annabel Hosking looks to pass over Lompoc's Paloma Pacheco during a non-league girls water polo match Tuesday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Len Wood, Staff
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports