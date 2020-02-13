Girls soccer: Lompoc beats La Quinta with second-half rally, advances in CIF playoffs

Lompoc girls soccer coach Jason Cochrane and defender-striker Amy Bommersbach said Thursday that the best half for their team this season has been the second. They spoke after the result had borne that statement out moments earlier.

Alondra Ibanez, Bommersbach and Brianna Corona, a recent call-up from the junior varsity, all scored after the break as the Braves wiped out the 1-0 deficit they faced at halftime and beat La Quinta 3-1 at Lompoc in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Playoffs.

The game took place on a makeshift pitch behind the Lompoc baseball field. The Huyck Stadium facility at Lompoc, where the Braves typically play their home games, is being renovated.

"Honestly we have been," Bommersbach said when she was asked if the Braves have been a good second half team this year. Bommersbach gave the Braves a strong game from all over the pitch.

"We take advantage of the halftime break to fix things we were doing wrong in the first half," she said. "Today we were just kicking the ball around in the first half, trying to get it out of our own end. They were putting a lot of pressure on us. In the second half, we were quicker to the ball."

Lompoc (12-1-6) will host Bloomington Saturday in the second round.