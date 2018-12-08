The St. Joseph Knights girls soccer team completed a grueling four-game week Saturday with a 3-1 loss to Bakersfield Frontier in Orcutt.
The Knights played four games over five days and …
“We just ran out of gas on Saturday,” said St. Joseph head coach Al Garcia.
Cali Griffin scored the Knights’ lone goal in the 62nd minute off a pass from Corby Burress in the Frontier game.
St. Joseph’s Amanda Pule blocked six shots.
On Friday, Pule made five saves on six shots in a 1-0 loss to San Joaquin Memorial.
“Our girls got off 14 shots in that game but we just couldn’t get one to go into the net,” said Garcia. “Both San Joaquin Memorial and Bakersfield Frontier are great, physical teams. They’re well coached and are just the kind of games we need to play to prepare for our league games.”
Earlier in the week, the Knights (4-4) defeated Santa Maria 1-0 on Tuesday and Mission Prep 3-0 on Thursday.
St. Joseph is at Nipomo on Tuesday before beginning their first season of Mountain League play Thursday with a home game against Foster Road rival Righetti.
Pioneer Valley 0, Orcutt Academy 0
Playing in just her third varsity game, Pioneer Valley sophomore goal keeper Amaya Yebra posed her first career shutout as neither team scored in one of their final preseason tune-ups.
“We were missing six starters — they were out for a bunch of different reasons — so we were a little shorthanded,” said Pioneer Valley coach Bilena Brafman. “Freshman right midfielder Mia Santana was the player of the match — she’s got a lot of fight in her, and senior Alivia Valdez stepped in at center back and did a great job.”
Pioneer Valley (3-1-1) begins Mountain League play Tuesday at Arroyo Grande.
Orcutt Academy (5-0-4) is off until Friday when it plays Sutter at the Garces Memorial Tournament in Bakersfield.
Boys basketball
Hoops at the Coast Tournament
St. Joseph 106, Fresno Edison 94
The Knights (5-0) downed the Tigers (4-4) in an ultra high scoring tournament game at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.
Steven Vasquez popped in 31 points for St. Joseph. Kaiona Keuna racked up 25 points and four assists.
Elijah Brinez amassed 19 points and 10 rebounds for St. Joseph, and Angel Ortiz added 15 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
Girls basketball
San Luis Obispo Tournament
Lompoc 60, St. Joseph 48
The Braves (6-4) defeated the Knights (1-7) in a tournament game at Nipomo High School.
Mya Mendoza put in 15 points for the Braves, and Bella Robles added 12. Natalie Reynoso scored a game high 18 points for St. Joseph and Corey Fowler added 10.