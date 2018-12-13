A Santa Maria shot from about two feet in front of the Cabrillo goal in the first minute of the second half caromed off two posts. The rebound shot hit the left post and caromed away.
A few minutes later, Cabrillo goalkeeper Morgan Christen batted a high Santa Maria shot up against the top post, the ball came down and Christen grabbed it.
With about two minutes left to play Santa Maria's Jessica Gil uncorked a penalty kick from about 43 yards away from the goal. Gil did not miss.
Gil lofted a high kick, and Christen was powerless to stop it. The ball nestled under the top goal post and into the back of the net, giving Santa Maria a 2-1 out-of-section win at Cabrillo Thursday.
"The shot went where I wanted it too, top corner," said Gil.
Santa Maria is 3-2-1. Cabrillo is 2-3-1. The Saints are in the CIF Central Section after moving from the Southern Section earlier this year. Cabrillo remained in the Southern Section.
The Saints went 3-14-2 in 2017-18, coach Cristian Alvarez's first season, but Gil, a senior who is in her fourth year on the varsity, said the Saints were starting to build momentum last season.
Santa Maria tied and beat Cabrillo, traditionally one of the better programs in the area, in the teams' two games last year.
"Last year we built up as a team, and we finally got there," said Gil.
Alvarez said, "It's been a process. Last year, I was just getting to know the girls. This year, I know them all and we have three freshmen who are helping build the team, Anahi Sanchez (forward), Yvette Abundiz (defender) and Paola Diaz (forward)."
The Saints were the ones pushing most of the action early, and they kept trying to get the ball to Diaz downfield.
In the 12th minute, the strategy worked. Isabella Medina scored a hat trick in the Saints' 10-0 win at Coast Union Tuesday. This time, she and Diaz beat the Cabrillo defense, Medina got the ball to Diaz and Diaz scored.
After the Saints kept Christen busy early, Cabrillo put on most of the pressure most of the way until intermission after the Diaz goal.
Gil and Abundiz helped the Saints turn away several Cabrillo forays, and Santa Maria goalkeeper Sara Rodriguez kept the Saints ahead for a time when she made a sliding kick save in the penalty box.
With defender Leslie Ramirez quarterbacking a lot of the offense near the right sideline close to the midfield area and Naomi Wiley driving with the ball effectively, the Conquistadores kept pushing.
Finally, with Cabrillo players crowding in the penalty box near the goal, Rhea Stone-Valdez knocked in the tying goal in the 30th minute.
"I was happy with the first half," said Alvarez. "We let them get the momentum. I told the girls that the game was ours if we wanted it."
Araneg Leon and Selena Perez helped the Saints push the attack in the first several minutes of the second half. Santa Maria had five shots on goal to Cabrillo's none in the first eight minutes after the break.
The Cabrillo attack picked up more steam as the second half went along, but Leon helped the Saints keep the Conquistadores off the scoreboard after intermission.
Rodriguez ruined Cabrillo's best scoring chance when she leaped and grabbed a shot in front of the goal late in the second half. Rodriguez also stopped two pretty good free kicks by Cabrillo midfielder-defender Lauren Pulido.
Cabrillo will play again quickly, at 5 p.m. Friday at Whittier California in a non-league game. Santa Maria will play Visalia El Diamante at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the Pioneer Valley Tournament.
Boys basketball
Dinuba Tournament
Righetti won a pair of games Thursday, beating Golden West 57-39 in its opener and topping Tulare Union 60-57 in the second game.
Jackson Moore led the Warriors in scoring in both games, scoring 18 against Golden West and 17 against Tulare Union. Canaan Reynolds also had 17 points against Tulare Union.
Caleb Thomas scored 13 against Tulare Union. Christian Gonzales was the second-leading scorer for the Warriors against Golden West with nine points. Thomas had six in that one.
Carpinteria Tournament
Santa Maria (4-5) opened its tournament appearance with a 58-50 win over Ojai Nordhoff.
Genaro Morales led the victorious Saints with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Rolando Piina racked up 14 points and six rebounds, and Thomas Segel chipped in with 10 points.
Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate texted that reserve Pablo Rivera scored seven points coming off the bench and gave the Saints a spark.
Santa Maria will play Fillmore at 5 p.m. Friday in another tournament game.
Clash on the Coast
Bakersfield Independence 64, Pioneer Valley 47
The duo of Elijah Carter (21 points) and Josh Codamon (19) was too much for the Panthers (3-6) as the Falcons (6-3) took this tournament game.
Independence took control by out-scoring Pioneer Valley by a combined 42-20 over the middle two quarters.
Steven Fuerte led the Panthers with 16 points. Elijah Bloodworth had eight.
Shafter Tournament
The Lompoc Braves are now 2-0 in the Kern County tournament, this time edging Tehachapi 70-65.
Ryan Morgan and Andrew Villa both had 18 points. Collin Oestereich finished with 16.
Junior High School
Tommie Kunst 39, Fesler 26
The Cougars (15-1) used the same tough defense they played all year to win this game and take the league championship for the first time in school history.
Girls basketball
Kerman Tournament
Orcutt Academy 58, Fowler 44
KERMAN - Mariah Lopez scored 27 points, snared 15 rebounds and blocked four shots as the Spartans (8-1) beat the Redcats (3-3) in this tournament game.
Vanessa Salazar racked up 12 points, six steals and six rebounds for the Spartans, who will play Coalinga Friday in the semifinals.
Mustang Classic
San Francisco Urban 46, Righetti 36
SAN FRANCISCO - Maia Pedrosa scored a game high 15 points for the Blues (5-4) who defeated the Warriors (2-2) in a low-scoring tournament game at Lincoln High School.
Alijah Paquet led Righetti with eight points.
Clovis Tournament
Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 60, Cabrillo 33
FRESNO - Cabrillo head coach Jared McCune called the Panthers a big, physical team and one that used their size to overpower CHS in Clovis.
"We battled hard and hung with them for the first half, but had difficulty matching up to their size," McCune said via email.
Jesse Jenkins led the Conqs with 16 points. Alexa McCune and Morgan McIntyre both had seven points.
Boys soccer
Lompoc 3, Dunn 0
The Braves got goals from three different players in their road win down in Los Olivos on Thursday afternoon.
Michael Reyes, Alex Gonzalez and Tomasso Prosperi all scored for LHS (4-5-1 overall).
Men's basketball
Los Angeles Southwest Classic
Hancock 84, Orange Coast College 69
LOS ANGELES - Starter Spirit Ricks scored 13 points, and three Hancock College players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs (8-2) defeated the Pirates in a first-round tournament game at Los Angeles Southwest College.
Hancock back-ups Xavier Cooper and J.T. Riddick scored 12 points each, and another Hancock reserve, Diego Lucas, added 10.