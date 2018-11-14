In the last two seasons, the Lompoc Braves girls soccer team had finished the regular season right behind Santa Ynez.
It was the Pirates cementing their case as the Los Padres League champs – while the Braves settled for second in the league standings.
The 2018-19 campaign is officially about two things for this year’s LHS team: Clearing the SYHS girls soccer hurdle and this time, accomplishing it as a new member of the Channel League.
“Absolutely,” LHS head coach Jason Cochrane said when asked if the Pirates were still that mountain to scale, even in a new league. “Rob (Cantrell) has a great thing going there and we respect it. We try to mimic it. But these other schools will be fun to play against two times a year. For us, though, Santa Ynez is still that thorn on our side and we’re trying to get over that mountain. We understand who they are and what they bring to the table.”
Lompoc, 12-6-1 overall last season and 11-3 during its final season in the LPL, will get the season started with a scrimmage this Thursday at Santa Maria.
But unlike years past in the LPL, the Braves won’t be encountering any Santa Maria Valley opponents by the time the league season arrives. Like every LHS sport on the campus, the girls soccer team will soon get used to battling San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara for league supremacy.
“We’re excited. We’re really excited because we know the step up in talent will be there,” Cochrane said. “We’re setting ourselves up to be competitive.”
And it was the Royals who were the next closest team to unbeaten league champ Ventura last season.
While the Cougars finished their last season in the C.L. at 20-5-3 overall and 7-0-1 in league games, San Marcos went 3-1-3 in the league slate.
The league is now replacing Ventura High. On the Braves’ end, Cochrane will have to replace seven seniors this winter including last year’s captains Marina Tamayo and Zariah Simmons.
But fortunately for Cochrane, he gets his top scorer back from last year in Ayziah Simmons, who is only a junior, along with what he called a deep and talented senior class.
“My seniors are going to be huge,” Cochrane said, citing the likes of Lisa Bueno and Brianna Gaona as two valuable leaders who return. He also loves the fact that top scorer Ayziah Simmons returns to the soccer field for her junior season.
“Ayziah brings back goals. That’s what she does – she scores,” Cochrane said.
Gaona will soon begin her fourth and final season on varsity. She’s aware the Channel League will promise more competition, but believes the camaraderie of this year’s Braves can help carry them past the challenges that wait.
“This new league is tougher, but I think with the chemistry we have with the girls on this team we can be successful,” Gaona said.
Cochrane, who is now entering his fourth season with the girls soccer program, says that even as LHS adjusts into a new league, he feels he doesn’t need to modify any scheme or the style of play in general.
“We always feel good about our defending. That’s what we base everything we do on: Our defending and transitioning,” Cochrane said.
Yet, with the influx of skill players on offense cluttering the LHS girls soccer roster, that gives Cochrane and the Braves more confidence in their offensive approach.
“This year, we feel good about the attack – probably a little more so than we’ve had in the past,” Cochrane said. “We’ve got some weapons and some girls who are hungry. We’ve got a real good healthy mix. We’re excited to see what this year holds for us.”
Following the Thursday scrimmage, Lompoc will officially open the season against Coast Union at Huyck Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.