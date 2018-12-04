One team stayed unbeaten, but the other also didn’t lose.
Orcutt Academy and Cabrillo played to the 1-1 tie on Tuesday at Rice Ranch in Orcutt in a battle of former Los Padres League opponents in girls soccer.
Both teams had ample opportunities to break the tie, but the ball would either sail wide of the net or was saved by the teams’ goalkeeper.
And both teams managed to end the game before a cloudy and brisk evening became a wet and rainy one at the soccer field in South Orcutt.
Spartans head coach Brian Speer, whose team is now 5-0-3 overall, said it was a game of both positives and negatives for his unit.
“This game was a little bit different,” Speer said. “In the first half, I thought we capitalized. We had 11 shots on goal and they had three. We had great opportunities, which we gave up in the second half. I think Cabrillo came back very strong (in the second half). I think they had better opportunities to score.”
In the first half, OAHS had difficulty getting the ball past CHS goalkeeper and future Menlo College student-athlete Morgan Christen. The CHS defense, featuring the likes of Antoinette Terrones, Brooklynn Gregory and Rhea Stone-Valdez, also managed to prevent the Spartans from getting easy shots.
Speer mentioned the flaws that plagued the Spartans in the second half.
“We didn’t shot block well, we didn’t have a good transition on defense and in the box, we left players open – so I think we got exposed in the second half a little bit,” Speer said. “It was a game of halves. It is what it is.”
Junior Mecaelea Lopez drew contact and fell to the grass late in the second half – which led to the penalty kick opportunity. She took advantage of the free kick scenario by booting the ball toward the left side of the net, putting the Spartans up 1-0.
However, CHS (1-2-1 overall) didn’t take long to retaliate. Freshman Alina Terrones out ran goal keeper Ally Britt for possession of the soccer ball. Using the side of her right foot, Terrones managed to kick the ball inside the empty area and into the net, tying things up at 1-1.
Cabrillo went on to try to hit goals from long distance. Freshman Naomi Wiley kicked the ball from near midfield, but the attempt fell into Britt’s hands. Senior Allison Dickson then tried her long range opportunity, but again Britt came up with the save.
Wiley executed two more tries for Cabrillo with less than five minutes to go – but her opportunities were either saved inside the box or sailed past the left cross bar. Lastly, senior Karly Kovach drew a one-on-one attempt to the goal, but the soccer ball flew and skidded past the left cross bar.
Cabrillo head coach Derrick Wong, whose team went 0-2 in league games versus the Spartans last year, said he liked the energy his team played with in the final half.
“I did not like the first half,” Wong said while laughing. “It was doing what we were supposed to do (in the second half): Play aggressive, go in on balls and controlling the ball. Plus do what we know we can do, which is distribute balls and find the open spaces. When we won balls, we were able to find some open spaces and were able to create more chances. That’s the way we have to play.”
The Spartans will return to Rice Ranch on Thursday for a 3:15 p.m. game against Coast Union. Cabrillo will take on Nipomo at home, also a 3:15 p.m contest.
Pioneer Valley 2, Mission Prep 0
The Hernandez sisters both scored for the Panthers in their non-league win on Tuesday night.
The freshman Belinda Hernandez scored in the first half. Then, senior and older sibling Brenda added the other goal for PVHS, now 1-2 overall.
St. Joseph 1, Santa Maria 0
The Saints kept the Knights scoreless until the 49th minute of the contest, when Corby Burress broke through and scored the lone goal of the game.
Kayla Lopez assisted on the goal. Analea Pule collected four saves and recorded her first shutout of the season for St. Joseph (3-1).
Girls basketball
Valley Christian Academy 41, Shandon 37
Four Lion players collected eight or more rebounds in the four-point road win on Tuesday.
Jenna Mason led the way with 13 rebounds and included eight points. Mayley DeBernardi had the double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Grace Cose finished with eight points and collected 12 boards. Heather Knutson had two points and hauled down eight rebounds to help improve the Lions' record to 3-1 overall.
Lompoc 48, Nipomo 44
Facing their former LPL rival, the Braves prevented themselves from committing costly turnovers and got two players in double figures for scoring in the four-point win.
"We played together as a team tonight and cut down on our unforced turnovers," head coach Claudia Terrones said by phone. "We are heading in the right direction."
Raya Gonzalez led the way with 14 points. Kayla Taylor added 12. Mya Mendoza chipped in nine points. Mallory Branum scored six points, both from 3-point land.
LHS improved to 2-3 overall and will now take part in the Mullahey Ford Tournament in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Lompoc 77, Nipomo 69
Andrew Villa broke out with a season-high of 32 points in the eight-point road win.
Ryan Morgan added 13 points while Benecio Cayabyab added nine. The Braves improved to 4-2 overall.