Arroyo Grande High School senior Molly Autio was a one-woman wrecking crew in Wednesday night’s Mountain League girls soccer match at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt.
Autio scored three first-half goals and assisted on a fourth in the Eagles’ 5-2 victory over the Knights.
“We actually outshot them but more of their shots went into the goal,” said St. Joseph coach Al Garcia.
“I don’t go by the score line,” said Arroyo Grande coach John Clarke. “I wasn’t happy with the way the girls played in the first half. We were too loose and, in games like this, we have to play better.”
After sophomore St. Joseph goal keeper Breanna Sonsini blocked a shot off the foot of A.G. sophomore Cee Cee Tucker, Tucker got the ball back and sent a pass to Autio who converted it into an early goal in the games’ fifth minute.
Arroyo Grande kept the pressure on.
Autio got off two more shots that Sonsini stuffed.
And then, in the 12th minute, Autio found sophomore Lauren Stevens in a crowd in front of the Knights’ net and Stevens converted the pass into the Eagles second goal.
Autio score again, in the 19th minute, with the help of her goal keeper, senior Gracie Weidler.
After Weidler blocked a shot by St. Joseph senior Karina Plata, she kicked the ball downfield into the Knights’ end.
Autio caught up with the ball and blasted a shot from about 35-yards out over Sonsini’s head for a 3-0 Arroyo Grande lead.
Autio then completed her hat trick in the 28th minute, converting a pass from freshman Jiana Martin into a 4-0 Eagles lead.
“Molly always has really good shifts out there,” said Clarke. “And our midfield did a really good job of getting the ball for us tonight.”
“No. 20 (Autio) just tore us apart,” said Garcia. “But Breanna, our goal keeper, is young. It’s her first year on the varsity and she’s still learning. She’s going to be a very solid varsity goal keeper.”
The Knights never backed down, picking up their intensity in the second half.
In the game’s 41st minute, the first minute of the second half, Plata was awarded a free kick from about 30-yards out.
She stepped into the ball and sent a rainbow shot into the lower left corner of the net to cut the Eagles’ lead to 4-1.
“They caught us off guard with the free kick,” said Clarke. “They had the chance to have us move 10 yards off the ball but instead of doing that, No. 7 (Plata) just went right for the kick. It was a smart move.”
“I did change up our alignment in the second half and I think that stymied them a little,” said Garcia. “In the second half, the girls played with a lot of intensity. We actually won the second half 2-1 and that should show the girls they can play with anyone. And that move by Karina to shoot quickly instead of moving them back was brilliant.”
The Knights got closer in the 51st minute when senior Braidyn Cossa found the same lower left corner spot from about the same distance to pull St. Joseph within two goals.
A.G. senior Jiana Martin closed out the scoring in the 55th minute, converting a pass out front from freshman Lyndsey Miller.
Arroyo Grande’s Weidler blocked eight St. Joseph shots.
“Gracie is fantastic. She’s on her way to play for Point Loma Nazarene with (St. Joseph senior forward) Corby Burress next year,” said Clarke.
St. Joseph’s Sonsini blocked seven A.G. shots.
“Avery Nelson and Lyric Jones played solid defense back there for us as well,” said Garcia. “And I can’t say enough about Karina — she’s only about 5-2 but she plays like she’s 6-feet tall.”
Arroyo Grande (9-1, 3-0 Mountain League) hosts Righetti and St. Joseph (5-5, 0-2) hosts Paso Robles on Friday as Mountain League play continues.