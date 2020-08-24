Dunn deal: Earwigs won 2015 Division 7 soccer title with dominant run

With Dunn up 1-0 in the second half of this 2015 CIF Southern Section Division 7 boys soccer final, Laguna Blanca was making a bid to tie the score.
With the Owls driving, Sahid Conteh knew precisely where a particular Laguna Blanca pass was headed.
From the center of the Dunn defense, Conteh broke for the ball. He beat the intended Owl receiver to the ball near the sidelines and found no one between himself and Laguna Blanca goal keeper Mikey Hawker.
Conteh, from about 20 yards out, knocked the ball into the right side of the net for the second Dunn goal midway through the second half. The Earwigs made the score stand up for a 2-1 win, and the Division 7 title, at Santa Barbara-based San Marcos High School's Warkentin Stadium.
"I could tell by their body language and shouts where the ball was going," Conteh said as happy Dunn fans were hugging the Earwigs.
Los Olivos-based Dunn finished 13-2-3 that year.
Conteh went on to play college soccer, first joining Loyola Marymount before transferring to UC Santa Barbara, where he wrapped up his career during the 2019 season.
Back in 2015, the Condor League rivals tied twice during the regular season. In the playoffs, the No. 5 Earwigs broke through against the No. 6 Owls in the Division 7 title game for the first school sectional divisional boys soccer championship since 2006.
Dunn won the Division 6 title that year. There was no Division 7 then. Coach Mark Geriak guided the Earwigs to the 2015 Division 7 title.
"From the very beginning (of the season) we dreamed about doing this," Dunn sweeper Jesse Guerrero said after the title-clinching win.
Rodney Michael threaded his way though the Laguna Blanca defense to score in the fifth minute of the Division 7 title game. Michael is now a star forward at UCSB. He has 61 career points in three seasons with 23 goals and 15 assists. Michael was named the 2017 Big West Freshman of the Year with the Gauchos and has been named to the All-Big West team multiple times.
Shannon Carroll, a Dunn baseball standout, was the Dunn goalkeeper in the Division 7 championship game. He made 12 saves but the ball squirted out of his hands after one of those, and Damian Nunez scored from point-blank range to get the Owls on the board.
Carroll leaped and snagged a promising-looking Owls shot several minutes later. Other than that the desperate Owls, with Hawker out of the box and playing on offense in the Dunn end as his team tried to tie the score, did not come close to getting the equalizer.
Guerrero, Preston Hughes and the other Earwigs defenders spent a lot of time staving off a persistent Owls offense.
"I would say they had the most relentless attack that we faced all year," said Guerrero.
"They were able to take full advantage of our gaps. We just tried to stay back and not concede the goal."
Conteh, Michael and Dennis Cole helped Dunn control the ball most of the last several minutes of the game after the Laguna Blanca score.
Dunn has won two more sectional titles since, in 2017 and 2020. The Earwigs put the wrap on a 20-0-0 2019-20 season under first-year coach Ivan Becerra with a 4-1 win at Pomona Ganesha in the Division 6 final.
Geriak was Becerra's assistant.
