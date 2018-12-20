New energy and effort consumed the Lompoc High boys soccer team in the second half, as the Braves became more aggressive with attacking the net.
But Dos Pueblos still kept the soccer ball from hitting the net – leading to the Chargers’ 2-1 Channel League win at Huyck Stadium on Thursday night.
In the final 10 minutes of the second, Julian Vargas and Mikey Reyes were right in front of the net with four attempts to give LHS a commanding lead – but all four attempts were either caught by the goal keeper or saw the ball sail wide.
During the first, LHS fired three attempts near the DP goal. The third try finally saw the ball touch the net as Aldo Anguiano got the ball inside on his header attempt, tying the game 1-1 before halftime.
Lompoc, though, had to thwart off a physical Chargers team that started to slow the Braves’ offensive momentum by drawing fouls during the first half. Braves head coach Marco Vargas acknowledged the changes in effort toward the end for Lompoc (3-7-1, 0-2 in the C.L).
“First half, we definitely started slow. They took us out of our element by these small little fouls,” Vargas said. “We like to play fast because we’re a fast-paced team. In the second half, we came out a little bit more energized. We definitely played with a little more heart. We told the guys at halftime it’s a new ball game with being tied. But they got a great shot on us and we couldn’t finish it in the end of the day.”
That shot Vargas was referencing was a right side blast from just inside the penalty box – which saw the ball touch the left side of the net and lifted the Chargers to the 2-1 lead.
Lompoc continued to assert itself with moving fast down the field and getting into scoring position. But the Braves were held scoreless for the entire second half in their second league game of the season.
The LHS defense also witnessed some lapses on that end, as the Chargers still managed to get possessions inside LHS’s territory.
“We worked on our high press all game. We were trying to force mistakes in the back, but unfortunately we fell short tonight,” Vargas said.
The first 11 games for the Braves have been loaded on stout competition from Ventura County and the Santa Barbara region. Yet, Vargas said it was too early to see if LHS’s transition from the Los Padres League to the C.L has been a tough one.
“It’s still up in the air,” Vargas said. “I made my preseason really hard just to test these guys and see where we really are. As of right now, we’re in every game but we’re having trouble with finishing some games.”
Now, LHS has its annual alumni game inside Huyck Stadium on Friday. But Vargas and the LHS coaches see this game as an opportunity to limit the play of some of the Brave players and keep them for the rest of the league haul.
“It’s definitely a rest period,” Vargas said. “We’ve got two games over the break. There’s going to be some rest for these guys. They definitely deserve it.”
Girls Basketball
Santa Barbara 54, Cabrillo 42
The Conquistadores fell to the Dons on Thursday night at CHS in the first official Channel League game for the girls varsity basketball program.
Cabrillo (3-8, 0-1) was led by Riley Perry's 14 points. Alexa McCune had nine points. Jesse Jenkins finished with eight points. McCune added three blocks.