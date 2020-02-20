CIF soccer: Santa Maria set to clash with Fresno Central in D1 championship game

Opportunity stands before the Santa Maria High School soccer team.
The Saints will host the championship game of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs Friday night, taking on defending champion Fresno Central at 6 p.m.
Not only is opportunity ahead of the Saints, but also some redemption.
Santa Maria was stunned in the playoffs last year, losing to seventh-seeded Ridgeview 4-1 in the quarterfinals at home as the second seed. As the Saints suffered a disappointing end to their 2019 season, Central went on to win the CIF-CS Division 1 title over that same Ridgeview team.
Now Santa Maria has played to its seeding in its second year in the Central Section, where the higher seed always hosts playoff games. Central is the fourth seed. The defending champs are 19-4-3 on the year. The Grizzlies defeated Arroyo Grande, one of Santa Maria's Mountain League rival, 1-0 on Wednesday in the semifinals.
Arroyo Grande defeated top-seeded San Luis Obispo, the Mountain League champion, in a penalty kick shootout in the quarterfinals.
The last time Santa Maria played for a CIF title was in 2005, when the Saints rocked Santa Ynez 4-0 in a match-up of then Los Padres League teams.
This is coach Lalo Cuna's first trip to the finals in six seasons leading Santa Maria.
"It's special, it's special," Cuna said of playing in a final after Santa Maria beat Clovis North 3-1 in the semifinals.
Clovis North and Central are both members of the Tri-River Athletic Conference, the top league in just about every Central Section sport. Clovis North was the three seed in these playoffs.
For a little context, Clovis North and Central played to a 2-2 tie the first time they played before Central beat the Broncos 1-0 on Feb. 4.
Central beat Arroyo Grande in the semifinals 1-0. Santa Maria beat Arroyo Grande 1-0 in the first Mountain League game between the two teams then scored a 2-2 win after a 15-round penalty kick phase on Jan. 28.
Santa Maria was down 1-0 to Clovis North on Wednesday before Edgar Garces' 'wundergoal' jump-started the Saints. Gilberto Gomez then put Santa Maria ahead with his goal in the second minute of the second half. Garces tallied again for his brace and a 3-1 lead.
Edgar Garces ties it at 1-1 for Santa Maria with a goal. Great first touch and ability to keep defender on his hip smooth turn and a curled shot, left no chance for GK. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/FO7wY1fJiY— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 20, 2020
"I've been telling the kids for the last couple years, eventually the hard work is going to pay off and we're seeing it now," Cuna said. "The sky is the limit at this point. We've got to get it done, man."
Several hundred supporters attended Wednesday's semifinal and the SMHS administration is expecting a large crowd Friday.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. with kickoff slated for 6.
Garces strikes again. Santa Maria leads 3-1. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/YAjm80fGtF— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 20, 2020
The cost to attend is $8 for general admission, $6 for students with ID and senior citizens.
"Come through and support your local high school and hopefully we could win the ring for you guys," Garces said Wednesday.
"It's going to be a good game, we're going to give it our all and try our best to win that ring," Santa Maria goalkeeper Ozzie Andrade said of Friday's final.
Gilberto Gomez gives Santa Maria a 2-1 lead. #santamariatimes. Second minute of second half. pic.twitter.com/JRhf6EjyCl— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 20, 2020
Andrade has been the emotional leader for this Santa Maria team. He had a big save against Clovis North to help keep the score at 1-0 Wednesday. Andrade has been impressed watching his team's offense hit its stride in the playoffs.
Santa Maria scored a 6-0 win over Ridgeview in the first round, then beat Golden Valley 3-2 in the quarterfinals before Wednesday's 3-1 victory. That's 12 goals in three games.
"It's beautiful, it's a great feeling," Andrade said of watching his team's offense from the other end of the pitch. "This offense is going to win us that final, especially how we've been playing lately."
Central started the playoffs with a 1-0 win over Bakersfield Liberty. The Grizzlies then beat Reedley 2-1 in the quarterfinals before taking down Arroyo Grande, the eight seed, in the semifinals.
The Grizzlies have allowed just 18 goals this season. They've scored 48. The Saints are 17-3-1 on the season, with two losses to San Luis Obispo and the other to Santa Ynez. They've scored 54 times with 24 goals allowed. According to MaxPreps, Santa Maria is the No. 14 team in the state and No. 66 in the nation.
Central is ranked No. 24 in California and 98th in the country.
The last team CIF title for Santa Maria came in 2017, as the Saints won the CIF Southern Section Division 6 baseball championship.
