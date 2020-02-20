CIF soccer: Santa Maria set to clash with Fresno Central in D1 championship game

The gates will open at 4 p.m. with kickoff slated for 6.

The cost to attend is $8 for general admission, $6 for students with ID and senior citizens.

"Come through and support your local high school and hopefully we could win the ring for you guys," Garces said Wednesday.

"It's going to be a good game, we're going to give it our all and try our best to win that ring," Santa Maria goalkeeper Ozzie Andrade said of Friday's final.

Andrade has been the emotional leader for this Santa Maria team. He had a big save against Clovis North to help keep the score at 1-0 Wednesday. Andrade has been impressed watching his team's offense hit its stride in the playoffs.

Santa Maria scored a 6-0 win over Ridgeview in the first round, then beat Golden Valley 3-2 in the quarterfinals before Wednesday's 3-1 victory. That's 12 goals in three games.

"It's beautiful, it's a great feeling," Andrade said of watching his team's offense from the other end of the pitch. "This offense is going to win us that final, especially how we've been playing lately."