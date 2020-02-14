CIF girls soccer: Orcutt Academy beats Bakersfield Christian, moves into semifinals

Orcutt attackers kept running free early on. The Spartans just couldn’t capitalize on some good chances.

The Eagles defense that Ella Wilson and Kelsie Bloemhoef helped lead did a much better job of marking the Spartans as the half wore on. However, Chavez worked herself free in the 37th minute and blasted a right to-left shot into the corner of the net.

Emma Kline was fouled in the Eagles penalty box in the eighth minute after the break. Smith drilled the penalty kick home.

Kira Hopkins helped the Orcutt defense withstand some strong Eagles pressure in the first half. The Eagles couldn’t really challenge Orcutt second half goalie Ally Britt after Abigail Valencia, Orcutt’s goalie in the first half, repelled a strong Bakersfield Christian scoring chance before the break.

“We thought going into the playoffs that defense would have to help carry us,” said Hopkins.

As they did during the regular season the Spartans have employed a stopper, usually Hopkins, during the playoffs.

The strategy worked again Friday. Hopkins knocked away nearly every ball that was directed at her.