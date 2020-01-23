Channel League girls soccer: Tie leaves both Lompoc and Cabrillo dissatisfied

A pretty intense Lompoc Valley girls soccer game between Lompoc and Cabrillo at Cabrillo Thursday ended with a result neither team seemed happy with.

Cabrillo's Lauren Pulido blasted a long, bounding free kick into the net in the 32nd minute, and the Conquistadores salvaged a 2-2 tie with the visiting Braves.

The Conquistadores (4-9-6, 0-2-4) already had three Channel League ties going in, and coach Derrick Wong implored his players during the game that they didn't really need another one.

Meanwhile, Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said afterward that the tie "was not a good result for us at all."

The Braves (9-0-5, 3-0-3) remained unbeaten and stayed in first place, but Cochrane pointedly said to his players that Lompoc will not remain atop the league standings if the Braves keep garnering ties rather than wins in league games.

"It comes down to mistakes, and we're trying to eliminate those," said Cochrane.

"We go up 2-1 and then about a minute later, a shot that's saveable goes in," for the last Cabrillo goal.