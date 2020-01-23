Channel League girls soccer: Tie leaves both Lompoc and Cabrillo dissatisfied

A pretty intense Lompoc Valley girls soccer game between Lompoc and Cabrillo at Cabrillo Thursday ended with a result neither team seemed happy with.
Cabrillo's Lauren Pulido blasted a long, bounding free kick into the net in the 32nd minute, and the Conquistadores salvaged a 2-2 tie with the visiting Braves.
The Conquistadores (4-9-6, 0-2-4) already had three Channel League ties going in, and coach Derrick Wong implored his players during the game that they didn't really need another one.
Meanwhile, Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said afterward that the tie "was not a good result for us at all."
The Braves (9-0-5, 3-0-3) remained unbeaten and stayed in first place, but Cochrane pointedly said to his players that Lompoc will not remain atop the league standings if the Braves keep garnering ties rather than wins in league games.
"It comes down to mistakes, and we're trying to eliminate those," said Cochrane.
"We go up 2-1 and then about a minute later, a shot that's saveable goes in," for the last Cabrillo goal.
With the score 1-all in the 32nd minute of the second half, the referee ruled Cabrillo goalkeeper Maya Mendek made contact with a Lompoc striker in the penalty box after the Lompoc player had gotten behind her, and a penalty kick was the result.
Amy Bommersbach knocked the penalty kick home and Cabrillo coach Derrick Wong, after deriding the call, drew a yellow card.
Both teams' goalies made multiple big saves in the second half, Mendek for Cabrillo and Breanna Contreras for Lompoc.
In fact Contreras dove twice after the break to knock away Cabrillo shots that seemed headed for the back of the net.
Cabrillo controlled the first 20 minutes of the first half and Lompoc controlled the second. Alexia Wilhite struck for Cabrillo early for the first goal of the game, in the second minute.
The Conqustadores had kept standout Lompoc striker Ayziah Simmons in check to that point, but in the 27th minute, Simmons worked her way between two Cabrillo defenders and knocked a bouncing header into the net.
Both teams controlled the ball for long stretches in the second half, though Cabrillo had most of the best scoring chances then.
Simmons broke into the Cabrillo penalty box three times in the second half, but the Cabrillo defense, led by Kaylee Galindo, had just enough to deny her each time.
Cabrillo will host Dos Pueblos at 3:15 p.m. next Tuesday in a Channel League game. Lompoc will host league rival San Marcos at the same time.
Pioneer Valley 5, Morro Bay 4
After losing to Santa Maria, for the second time this year, in the shootout phase Tuesday night, the Panthers bagged an Ocean League win over the Pirates in the shootout stage Thursday night.
Natalie Castro, Aneesa Mejia, Andrea Aguilera, Katie Magni and Monica Zepeda scored in the shootout phase for the Panthers.
Orcutt Academy 4, Nipomo 2 (Tuesday)
Hope Smith, Sienna Ascensio, Mecaelea Lopez and Taylor Martinez connected for the Spartans (15-4-2, 6-1) in the shootout stage, Orcutt goalkeeper Abigail Valencia made a save then and the Spartans moved into first place in the Ocean League with a win at Orcutt Community Park.
The game was 1-1 after regulation and overtime. Smith scored on a rebound shot for the Spartans in regulation.
Heleen Mott, with an assist from Hayde Gallardo, tallied for the Titans for the first goal of the game.
College basketball
Hancock men 91, Santa Barbara 33 (Wednesday)
Four Hancock players scored in double figures, and the Bulldogs (16-5, 3-2) scored a crushing Western State Conference North Division win over the Vaqueros at Santa Barbara City College.
The Bulldogs have won three straight after dropping their first two WSC North games.
Jamario Bibb led the Hancock scoring with 17 points. Nick Chapman put in 14 points, and Will Silmon and Grant Johnson had 10 apiece. Bryce Craver racked up eight assists for the Bulldogs.
SBCC's Carlos Arevalo was the leading rebounder with nine.
Women's basketball (Wednesday)
Moorpark 100. Hancock 61
The Raiders routed the Bulldogs (10-11, 0-1) at Moorpark in Hancock's Western State Conference North Division opener.
No Hancock stats were available.
Girls basketball (Wednesday)
Orcutt Academy 63, Templeton 33
The Spartans (16-4, 4-0) rolled to a win at Templeton and stayed perfect in league play.
Orcutt's Mariah Lopez (18 points, 13 rebounds) and Devyn Kendrick (10 points, 10 rebounds) both notched a double-double. Erynn Padhal led Orcutt's scoring with 16 points, and Giselle Calderon had 13.
Calderon racked up nine assists and four steals. Kendrick made seven steals.