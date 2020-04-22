Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria wins 2005 Division IV soccer championship

Santa Maria had a powerful attack that 2004-05 season, featuring Division IV Offensive Player of the Year Edgar Miranda, Jose Villalba and Eric Navarro, and a defense that Division IV Defensive Player of the Year Eduwiges Aguila anchored.

Garcia was named the Division IV Coach of the Year.

The divisional championship game was pretty much all Santa Maria. Miranda connected for the first goal of the game then scored again.

Villalba connected to make it 3-0 then Navarro hit a shot that nestled into the net just inside the far post for goal number four, the last tally of the game.

At that point, "I turned to the stands and gave them the fist up, signifying this game is over," said Garcia.

Miranda scored a goal in every playoff game.

"There's some question of whether Edgar deserves (the Division IV MVP) honor because he didn't have the stats he had last year," Garcia told Forstner.

"But what Edgar Miranda does in the game makes him the MVP in CIF for our division. What he does in games in unbelievable stuff. He creates stuff that no other player in CIF does."