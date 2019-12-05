The moon was out by the end of the Cabrillo Conquistadores’ 4-0 victory over the St. Joseph Knights Thursday afternoon in a non-league girls soccer match in Vandenberg Village.
The Conqs’ lower field, on which the game was played, doesn’t have any lights and the game came close to ending in darkness.
The Conqs (2-2-1) did light up the scoreboard, posting their second straight 4-0 shutout after beating Mission Prep by that score Tuesday in a game also played at Cabrillo High.
Six minutes into the first half, the Conqs’ Antoinette Terrones put the ball in play with a corner kick. Alexia Wilhite received the ball and blasted what turned out to be the game-winning goal and the only goal of the first half.
After the goal, Cabrillo coach Derrick Wong spent the rest of the game getting all his players on the field.
All 23 girls on the roster played.
“Eleven against 23. It would be nice to have those numbers,” said St. Joseph coach Al Garcia. “With injuries and illness, we were only able to field 11 girls and five of them were freshmen. Yesterday, the girls were on (in a 2-2 tied against Orcutt Academy). Today we were a little off.”
“In the first half, we were a little out of sync,” said Wong. “They girls were much better in the second.”
Early in the second half, Maddy Floyd had an unassisted goal.
Midway through the half, Terrones scored on a penalty kick.
And with 15 minutes left in the game, Naomi Wiley took a pass from Maddie Vang and scored.
“We wanted to play a little more aggressive to the ball,” said Wong. “I told the girls to keep it simple on offense, make the good pass and look for a chance to score.”
St. Joseph’s goal keeper Breanna Sonsini was under siege all afternoon, blocking 14 Cabrillo shots.
In Goal, Cabrillo’s Maya Mendek had 6 saves.
"We had our chances," said Garcia. "With the field conditions, we knew it was going to be tough. We play on a turf field and it's always consistent. This grass field is uneven and the ball bounces in so many directions and with the rain, it was definitely soggy."
"It's like mud," said one Cabrillo player as she was coming off the field.
"This was a good test for us, a good experience," said Garcia. "We're playing on a similar field next when we play at the Graces Tournament so now the girls will know what kind of field to expect."
St. Joseph (2-2-1) heads to Bakersfield for three Garces Tournament games, the first on Friday at 3 p.m. followed by two more on Saturday.
Cabrillo is off until next Thursday when the Conqs play at San Luis Obispo and then heads to the Best of the West Tournament beginning next Saturday in Los Angeles.