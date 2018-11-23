It’s youthful energy at the Cabrillo boys soccer field this season.
The Conquistadores have gone to three consecutive CIF Southern Section playoffs, mainly relying on experience on the 100-yard field. As head coach Oscar Torres put it, his seniors on this year’s roster are outnumbered — as there are only four 12th graders in soccer cleats for CHS.
“We’re really young,” Torres said during Wednesday’s practice. “Our JV team consists of 22 freshmen. We’ve had a great turnout of freshmen there. As far as varsity goes, I’ve got four seniors and looking at possibly seven freshmen, plus a couple of sophomores and juniors.”
Torres, who starred at CHS and is a 2008 graduate of the school, has pulled up some freshmen and sophomores that he feels can provide a jolt of energy for this year’s Conqs.
“I would probably say Noe Gaona, our freshman (can contribute). He’s a very talented boy and one of our potential starting freshmen,” Torres said.
And those players will be trusted upon to carry CHS through its newest gauntlet: The Channel League.
Torres is aware that the style of play down in the Santa Barbara region will be vastly different, plus more competitive, than what the Conqs were used to in the Los Padres League. In fact, Torres described the Santa Barbara teams as ones that are proficient at controlling the soccer ball.
“They possess the ball a lot. They touch the ball a lot and they work the ball around,” Torres said.
The philosophy he plans to bring in the Conqs’ first season in the league: A pressure defense.
“Going into this league, we’re going with high intensity,” Torres said. “We’re going to put pressure on every ball like it’s the last five minutes of the game. It’s us going right at their heels.”
The players have found themselves skeptical about the new league, but Torres is instilling confidence in them that they can compete in the newly reformed six-team league that will feature former LPL rivals Santa Ynez and Lompoc, and additionally have San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and the reigning C.L. champ Santa Barbara.
“Our guys are worried because it’s better soccer down south, but we on the staff are encouraging them that it’s only going to make them better by going to a league like that,” Torres said. “You’re playing new teams and will be seeing new faces. You’ll see better soccer.”
With the more competitive schedule coming into play, Torres has cited two players he’ll be relying on to help navigate the Conqs through this season.
“I’m looking at my two juniors: Eli Pellot and Javi Ojeda. I’m relying on them to step up. They’ll be returning next year as seniors, so if they start taking that leadership role now, they’ll be ready for next year,” Torres said.
Cabrillo will open to the season on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at home against Morro Bay in a 3 p.m. contest. After that opening contest, CHS will head to the Cats and Hounds Soccer tournament at Paso Robles High on Friday, Nov. 30.