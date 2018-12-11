Cabrillo scored an own goal early in the game and it turned out to be the game winner in a non-league game at Pioneer Valley High School.
Pioneer Valley’s Oscar Ramirez followed that with four first half goals as the Panthers to a 5-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Josue Chavez, Edgar Diaz and Jacob De Jesus found the net for Pioneer Valley.
Jorge Mendez had one save for the Panthers in the first half. Alexander Lara took over in goal in the second half and didn’t face any shots in completing the shutout.
Pioneer Valley (5-0-2) is off until Dec. 22 when they play two Visalia schools — El Diamante and Golden West — in the Santa Maria Tournament.