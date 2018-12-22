The Santa Maria boys soccer team's short-to-medium range passing game was clicking in the first half, and all that good ballwork resulted in five first-half goals for the Saints Saturday.
The Saints put Visalia El Diamante out of contention with their big first 40 minutes, and Santa Maria wound up with a 7-2 win on the Saints' Ralph Baldiviez pitch in the Pioneer Valley Mini-Tournament.
Santa Maria (9-0-2) stayed perfect the year Saturday. The Saints beat Visalia Golden West 4-1 later in the day after their win against El Diamante.
The Miners (6-5-2) beat Pioneer Valley 3-1 earlier in the day.
The Saints didn't take long long to get rolling. They worked the ball past the Miners' defensive back line and Saul Salcido, deep in the penalty box, knocked the ball high into the center of the net in the third minute for the first goal.
El Diamante looked better than a team that would be behind by five goals at halftime, but the Miners' defense simply couldn't solve the Saints' short-to-medium range passing game consistently.
"That's what we try to do," said Santa Maria coach Eduardo Cuna. "That's the way we play. We try to keep the opposites (defenders) chasing.
"If we keep creating those channels, eventually an opportunity is going to open up."
The Saints kept stretching the field on the attack, and the Miners had trouble keeping up. When El Diamante did get a deep threat going, a Saints defender would eventually flick the ball back to goalkeeper Osvaldo Andrade, or Andrade would come out himself, gather the ball and get a Santa Maria attack going.
Salcido scored the second of his three goals on the day in the 14th minute, and
Santa Maria had four goals in the first 24 minutes.
Defender Edgar Garces helped the Saints keep the Miners' attack at bay in the first half.
An Eduardo Rodrigues free kick in the 16th minute went off the El Diamante wall and into the net. Johnathan Santos scored on a follow shot after a free kick in the 24th.
In the last minute of the half, Jose Rodriguez knocked in a crisp right-to-left shot from about 15 yards out.
Roman Gutierrez booted in a rebound shot in the ninth minute of the second half. Midway through the half, the Miners gathered a burst of momentum.
They worked the ball down the left side, and Chris Saegsee scored in the 19th minute of the half. Less than a minute later, Jesus Garcia blew past the Santa Maria defense and scored.
Shorty thereafter, Gabriel Flores, Santa Maria's second-half goalie, had to dive to stop a shot. The Saints re-gained control, and Salcido scored the last goal of the game with about six minutes left.
Santa Maria 4, Golden West 1
The Saints took control after the game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
The Trailblazers (5-6-1) scored first. Santos tied the score for the Saints later in the half.
After the break, Santos scored the winning goal. Salcido tallied later and Erick Cardenas finished the scoring.
The Trailblazers did not come close to scoring in the second half.