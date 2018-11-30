Sometimes all it takes is one.
That’s what happened Friday night for the Pioneer Valley Panthers when Jose Fuentes’ goal in the 15th minute of their non-league boys soccer match held up for a 1-0 home victory against the Orcutt Academy Spartans.
Midfielder Oscar Vasquez broke through against the Spartans’ defense and fired a perfect pass to Fuentes who was crossing in front of the Orcutt net.
Taking the pass in stride, Fuentes blasted a shot from a few yards out past Spartans goalkeeper Alex Sutton.
“That was a beautiful pass,” said Pioneer Valley head coach Alan Brafman. “Oscar played hard. All of his passes were sharp. He won all the 50/50 balls in midfield and that assist — it was fantastic.”
The action was non-stop with both teams battling for each possession.
Nothing was uncontested as defenders from both sides quickly closed on the ball to disrupt the other team’s offense.
But the Panthers had the edge, playing most of the game on the Orcutt side of the field.
Sutton was constantly under pressure as the Panthers got off 10 clean shots at the net. Several were wide to one side and two went over the net but four were hard shots from in close that tested Sutton.
The Panthers lost four other scoring opportunities when their offensive breakaways were whistled for being offside.
“Orcutt Academy did a good job of keeping us from scoring more,” said Brafman. “Teams lay back and pack their defense against us and sometimes it’s hard for us to break through. We don’t always capitalize on our offense. We’ll just have to work harder to make that happen.”
“Our back line played pretty well,” said Orcutt Academy head coach Josh Bennett. “And our midfielders with Josiah DeBruno, Micah Rauscher and Casey Daniels kept us in the game. We didn’t get the win but it was a good game to watch.”
When the Spartans were able to mount an attack, the Panthers defense was stifling.
Pioneer Valley keeper Jorge Mendez saw several shots at the net but none on the net and had no official saves in posting the shutout as his defenders broke up all of Orcutt Academy’s real scoring threats.
Both teams are on the road for their next matches; Orcutt Academy (2-2) is back in action Saturday at Bishop Diego. Pioneer Valley (2-0-1) is off until Tuesday when they play at Santa Ynez.
Boys Basketball
Morro Bay Tournament
Bishop Amat 41, Santa Ynez 35
The Santa Ynez Pirates (2-2) nearly pulled off a huge upset against the powerhouse Bishop Amat Lancers (3-2), from La Puente, on the second night of the Morro Bay Tournament.
The Pirates went up 15-3 in the first quarter.
“We went man-to-man and the kids did a good job of fronting their post players,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game. “They have guys who are 6-6, 6-8 up front but we kept them off the boards.”
Merek Mercado scored 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter to boost the Pirates into the lead.
But the Lancers cut into the Pirates lead by halftime.
“They had a good second quarter, outscoring us 15-6,” said Vazquez. “We gave up a couple 3-pointers but we still led 21-18 at the half.”
The game was tied 31-all after three quarters but the Lancers pulled away in the fourth.
“They sat in a 2-3 zone and we had a couple turnovers down the stretch,” said Vazquez. “We had our shots — they just didn’t go in. And we had to foul them at the end and they hit five of eight free throws at the end to seal the win.”
Ryan Rennick had five points and pulled down 10 rebounds against the taller Lancers.
Siggy Porter had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight blocked shots.
“Siggy played really well,” said Vazquez. “He was going up against those 6-6, 6-8 players and he had several clean blocks. And Nate Rogers did a really nice job of running our offense and handling their pressure.”
The Pirates continue play in the Morro Bay Tournament Saturday with a 9 a.m. game against the Escondido Cougars.
Orcutt Academy 41, Coast Union 24
Orcutt Academy improved to 3-2 on the season with a victory at Cambria's Coast Union High School.
No other details were available at press time.