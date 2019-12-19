You are the owner of this article.
Boys soccer: Dunn improves to 5-0 after 4-1 win over Lompoc

121919 Dunn Lompoc BSoc 01.JPG

The Dunn School's Heman Sevilla (17) goes up for a header in front of Lompoc's Jalen Resendiz (16) during Thursday's boys' soccer match at Lompoc High. Dunn won 4-1.

 Elliott Stern, Staff

The Dunn School Earwigs continued their strong start to the boys’ soccer season, picking up a 4-1 win Thursday afternoon in a non-league match at Lompoc High.

The Los Olivos-based Earwigs, ranked No. 1 in Division 6 of the CIF Southern Section, improved to 5-0.

“It is absolutely a good start to the season,” said Dunn coach Ivan Beccera. “It was good to pick up a win in our final game before we go on our Christmas break.”

“It didn’t work out for us today,” said Lompoc coach Marco Vargas. “We’re sitting at .500, we’re 3-3-3 and I think we’re right where we need to be heading into the Channel League season.”

121919 Dunn Lompoc BSoc 05.JPG

The Dunn School's Abdul Razak Abdul Kadir gets ready to shoot during Thursday's boys' soccer match at Lompoc High. Abdul Kadir scored two goals in Dunn's 4-1 victory.

Dunn prevailed even though it was missing two of its key players.

“Brima Kamara has already left for the holiday break and we lost Alpha Sowe to an injury early in the game,” Beccera said of the two seniors. “But the boys stepped up and showed a lot of character today. It is something we need as we continue throughout the season.”

Sowe was injured when he collided with a Lompoc player in the game’s fifth minute.

“He’s going to need some stitches in his lip but he’s going to be okay,” said Dunn Athletic Director Tim Weir.

The Earwigs quickly re-grouped and took the lead when Abdul Razak Abdul Kadir found an open Rene Pacheco, who blasted the ball past Lompoc goal keeper Alejandro Lopez into the corner of the net in the game’s 12th minute.

Dunn made it 2-0 when Christian Jimenez found the ball in traffic in front of the net and scored in the 32nd minute.

“We had a corner kick and the ball ping-ponged around in the box,” said Beccera. “Somehow, Christian got a foot on it and scored.”

121919 Dunn Lompoc BSoc 02.JPG

Lompoc High's Erick Jimenez (11) presses the attack against Dunn during Thursday's boys' soccer match at Lompoc High. 

“We came out a little sluggish in the first half and they caught us off guard,” said Vargas. “They took advantage, scored an early goal and put us in a hole.”

In the second half, Lompoc’s Victor Mendez closed the gap, scoring an unassisted goal past Dunn keeper Walker Blake in the 52nd minute.

“That goal gave us a spark, brought us back to life in the second half,” said Vargas. “Dunn is a tough team but we were able to hang with them.”

The Braves kept the pressure on, keeping the action in the Earwigs' end for much of the second half.

But Dunn was able to break through for two Abdul Kadir goals, the first off a Cameron Hao pass in the 67th minute and the second off a Rio Petersen pass in the 71st minute to put the game in their win column.

“Abdul did well today,” said Beccera. “He was injured the last couple games and we wanted him to take it easy starting out. Then he went out and scored two great goals. It was good to see even though he still isn’t 100 percent.”

121919 Dunn Lompoc BSoc 03.JPG

The Dunn School's Cameron Hao (23) takes a shot with Lompoc's Alejandro Bobadilla (15) defending during Thursday's boys' soccer match at Lompoc High. 

Lopez had saves for Lompoc. Blake had four saves for Dunn.

Lompoc finishes off its preseason Saturday when Beverly Hills visits the Lompoc Valley for a 10 a.m. game.

“I’m looking forward to the Channel League season,” said Vargas. “Every game is going to be competitive like today’s game. We’ve got to show up, play hard and we can fight for a playoff spot.”

Dunn is off for the holidays. The Earwigs are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

121919 Dunn Lompoc BSoc 06.JPG

Lompoc High goal keeper Alejandro Lopez, second from left, makes a save on a shot by Dunn's Abdul Razak Abdul Kadir, right, during Thursday's boys' soccer match at Lompoc High. 

Santa Ynez 2, Laguna Blanca 2

The Santa Ynez Pirates battle to a tie at Santa Barbara’s Laguna Blanca Thursday afternoon.

Erik Guerrero and Leo Valencia each scored a goal for the Pirates.

