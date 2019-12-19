Boys soccer: Dunn improves to 5-0 after 4-1 win over Lompoc

Dunn made it 2-0 when Christian Jimenez found the ball in traffic in front of the net and scored in the 32nd minute.

“We had a corner kick and the ball ping-ponged around in the box,” said Beccera. “Somehow, Christian got a foot on it and scored.”

“We came out a little sluggish in the first half and they caught us off guard,” said Vargas. “They took advantage, scored an early goal and put us in a hole.”

In the second half, Lompoc’s Victor Mendez closed the gap, scoring an unassisted goal past Dunn keeper Walker Blake in the 52nd minute.

“That goal gave us a spark, brought us back to life in the second half,” said Vargas. “Dunn is a tough team but we were able to hang with them.”

The Braves kept the pressure on, keeping the action in the Earwigs' end for much of the second half.

But Dunn was able to break through for two Abdul Kadir goals, the first off a Cameron Hao pass in the 67th minute and the second off a Rio Petersen pass in the 71st minute to put the game in their win column.