Ayziah Simmons scored the lone goal of the evening for the Braves, as LHS endured its first loss of the season.
Simmons’ goals were unassisted and scored off of a rebound, her head coach Jason Cochrane said. He added his team didn’t start fast right away.
“We came into the match a little slow, I felt,” Cochrane said by phone. “And we couldn’t match their (Arroyo Grande’s) intensity at the opening whistle. They scored early, then continued pressing through most of the half.”
Lompoc made some second half adjustments and applied improved pressure on the Eagles’ offense. But LHS finished the evening at 2-1 overall.
The Braves will now travel to Coast Union next Monday at 3:30 p.m. for a non-league battle.