After a late start, Santa Maria dominates Ridgeview 6-0 to start CIF Central Section playoffs

This first round CIF Central Section Division 1 playoff game started 40 minutes late Tuesday night. When it finally did start, it did not take Santa Maria long to warm up.

Gilberto Gomez scored in the third minute, three of the Saints’ first five shots went in and Santa Maria rolled to a 6-0 win over Bakersfield Ridgeview at Santa Maria’s Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.

Last year, an underdog Ridgeview took out the second-seeded Saints in the quarterfinals. This time the No. 2 Saints had no trouble getting past the No. 15 Wolf Pack.

“We knew they were the team that took us out last year,” said Santa Maria goalkeeper Osvaldo Andrade. “That made me want this one a little bit more.”

The Saints (15-3-1) will face No. 10 Bakersfield Golden Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals, barring a time change. Ridgeview finished 10-9-2.

The start Tuesday night was delayed because the officials were late arriving because, Santa Maria athletic director Brian Wallace said, of a scheduling mix-up concerning the assigning of officials to the various games Tuesday.

“It happens,” he said.

Ridgeview actually took the first shot, but it was a line drive right at Andrade.