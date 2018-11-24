Adjusting to the Channel League has been a common theme for all of the Cabrillo High sports teams this season, including girls soccer.
Yet, head coach Derrick Wong is used to going through a change and adapt period.
“It’s different. But I’ve been here long enough to say when I was with Lompoc we were in the Northern League. That was with Righetti and Arroyo Grande. Then when we were with the Los Padres League (in his first few seasons at Cabrillo), we were with Paso Robles and Atascadero,” Wong said during practice on Black Friday. “It’s gone through its different incarnations. But when you go back to when the school started, the football team was playing against teams from Santa Barbara – so this is nothing different.”
Wong, a 24-year coaching veteran, will soon begin season No. 18 as the leader of the Conquistadores when the Conqs face Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. Cabrillo was originally set to open the season at Calabasas Viewpoint on Nov. 16, but the recent Woolsey Fire forced that game to become a scratch on the schedule.
One thing Wong can pinpoint about the new league opponents that CHS will face is parity among the three.
“San Marcos I would put ahead of the three because on paper, they return the most. But it goes ebbs and flows with that league. If you look at the standings the last few years, it’s not consistent (for one team). It’s like for a couple of years San Marcos is good but then it’s Dos Pueblos for two years then Santa Barbara for two,” Wong said. “It’s hard to gauge them sometimes because in the past, some of them don’t schedule a whole lot of games (for non-league).”
Outside of preparing for three new league opponents along with longtime rivals Lompoc and defending LPL champion Santa Ynez, Wong is fielding a roster that’s split with experience and newcomers.
“We’re kind of in between. Half of our squad is upperclassmen, the other is freshmen and sophomores,” Wong said. “But with all the injuries we had last year, my four returning sophomores (who were freshmen) played every single minute in the whole month of last season. And most of our injuries were from our seniors last year.”
He has nine seniors that help fill the 2018-19 depth chart. Among them are three-year varsity returnee Brooklyn Gregory, Kailee McNamee and goal keeper Morgan Christen. McNamee is a returning All-LPL honorable mention from a year ago.
Also back are Bianca Gonzalez, who earned All-LPL first team recognition as a freshman, and Rhea Stone-Valdez, who is another key returning senior and All-LPL second team selection from last season.
“This is probably my deepest team,” Wong said. “There’s no set 11 at this point. There’s a lot of interchangables. Every game, we’re not going to rely on one person like we have in the past – so that’s very nice.”
Ally Dickson is among the nine seniors guiding the Conquistadores. She’s hoping for improved chemistry on the soccer field.
“As a team, I want us to come together and have a lot of communication,” Dickson said.
Christen, who will soon sign a National Letter of Intent to become a student-athlete at Menlo College in Atherton, hopes her final year of being at CHS will be one etched in her memory in a good way.
“This year, I want this year to be unforgettable. I just want to leave this year remembering this year in particular,” Christen said.
And while most of the league may be looking at consecutive LPL champ Santa Ynez as that mountain to scale, Wong chooses to look at winning league through this scenario: Not becoming fixated on just one team.
“We want to win league, which really means we have to go through everyone in league,” Wong said.