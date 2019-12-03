Righetti had three near misses in the first half Tuesday night. The Warriors had three more in the second.
Then they started connecting.
Joe Baro had a hat trick, scoring three times in a span running from the 53rd minute to the 67th, Pablo Pantoja and Sean Soltan scored about a minute apart and Righetti beat St. Joseph 5-1 in a rivalry non-league boys soccer game at St. Joseph's Joe Will Stadium.
The Warriors made their season opener a success. "We were anxious for this one," Baro said after he and his teammates had waited awhile to play someone in different uniform colors.
Baro is the younger brother of Maisen and Myles Baro, both of whom played for the Hancock College men's soccer team this past season. Maisen was a sophomore for the Bulldogs this past season. Myles was a freshman.
The Knights are 0-3-0. The Warriors defeated the Knights 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs last year, each team's first in the CIF Central Section.
Current Righetti coach Rob Golden was occupied with something other than soccer much of that season.
"I was deployed for six months in Syria, in the Air Force," he said. "I'm still on active duty."
Golden last coached the Warriors in the 2017-18 campaign, Righetti's last in the Southern Section before the move to the Central Section. Newhall Hart beat the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs last year.
St. Joseph scored first Tuesday night, on a Jackson Stahl penalty kick in the 32nd minute. That was the only scoring before intermission.
After the Warriors had missed several open shots by about a foot, the hard-charging Baro started beating the Knights on the left side of the Righetti attack.
"I saw they had a weakness on that side," said Baro.
"They sent me open, and they got me the ball."
After massing well deep in the center of the pitch against the Righetti attack in the first half, the Knights' back line players couldn't keep up with Righetti's strikers as the second half wore on.
Pantoja was about a foot away from the net when he knocked the ball in during the 69th minute. Soltan scored on a one-on-one shot in the 70th.
St.Joseph goalkeeper Nate Ellickson kept the score from being more lopsided. He made two diving saves.
The opposing attacks had their moments in the first half. Forward Ezekial Datuin gave the Knights some good ballwork during that time. Righetti midfielder Tom Grandjegn got several Righetti thrusts going. However, no one could finish before the break, save Stahl on the penalty kick.
Grandjegn kept up his good work after the break. In fact at one point, St. Joseph coach Alex Spence called out, "Keep (the ball) away from 5!," referencing Grandjegn.
Jesus Zarate got several Righetti thrusts going from the midfield area after the break.
Stahl nearly gave his team, ahead 1-0 at the time, a burst of momentum when he broke free in the first minute of the second half. However, his shot hit the left side of the net.
Both teams have non-league Thursday night home games. St. Joseph will play Cabrillo at 6 p.m. Righetti will host Orcutt Academy at 7 p.m.
Santa Ynez 6, Morro Bay 0
You have free articles remaining.
Nico Rocha tallied twice late, Erick Guerrero and Grant Fieldhouse both had a goal and an assist, and the Pirates from Santa Ynez started their season by rolling to a win over the Pirates from Morro Bay in this match-up at Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez broke the game open after leading 2-0 at halftime. Rocha scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute and, with an assist from Guerrero, tallied in the 75th.
Fieldhouse, in the 78th minute, scored the last goal.
He assisted Ricky Romero in the 26th minute on the first goal of the game. Guerrero scored on a direct kick from 30 yards out in the 39th minute and Bryan Garcia scored an unassisted goal in the 57th.
Girls soccer
Santa Ynez 7, Morro Bay 1
At this cross-section Battle of the Pirates at Morro Bay, Santa Ynez (1-0-0) had no trouble making its season opener a success.
Amelia Villa scored twice for Santa Ynez. Catalina Kett, Heather Rennie, Gianna Pecile, Nea Ofiaeli and Claire Chergwin all scored once.
Santa Ynez will host Nipomo at 5:30 p.m. Friday night in another cross-section game. That game was originally scheduled for Thursday night.
Girls basketball
Nipomo 61, Morro Bay 36
The Titans (6-0) scored 28 points in the first quarter and rolled to a non-league win on the road.
Makennah Simonson scored 16 points and led three Titans in double figures. Kat Anderson scored 13 points for Nipomo, and Chloe Wells had 10. Wells sank two 3-pointers.
Nine Titans scored. Honnalee Kennedy and Allyson Cramer scored six points each. Kacie Slover scored four points, and Kayden Sanders, Grace Gutierrez and Shantille Simonson all had two.
Santa Ynez 52, Santa Maria 48
The Saints' rally fourth-quarter rally fell short, and the Pirates (1-2) notched their first win of the season with a victory at home in this cross-section game.
Grace Padilla led the Pirates, who were up 38-29 at the start of the fourth quarter, with 19 points. Santa Maria dropped to 2-3.
Boys basketball
Laguna Blanca 59, Valley Christian Academy 45
The Owls beat the Lions (0-2) in a non-league game at VCA.
Freshman Gavin Edick scored 18 points for the Lions. Jay Shin put in 11.