You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Soccer: See who made our All-Area XI

Soccer: See who made our All-Area XI

{{featured_button_text}}

Osvaldo Andrade was adept when it came to picking his spots.

When the Santa Maria senior goalkeeper needed to come out of the goal mouth to stop a threat, he came out. When he needed to stay back, he stayed back.

With all that, plus good anticipation as to where a shot was going, Andrade made it tough for an opposing offense to get a shot past him.

He is the 2020 All-Area Soccer Team Goalkeeper of the Year, as determined by a vote among the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.

“Osvaldo was a leader for us all year,” Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna said.

“He had over eight shutouts during the season, and he definitely kept us in a lot of close games.”

Santa Maria’s coach said, “Osvaldo was our starting goalkeeper the last two years. He definitely led by example, during his work in practice.”

Santa Ynez senior Diego Reynoso is the All-Area Team Defensive Player of the year. The Pirates finished 13-5-1 and made it to the second round of the Southern Section divisional playoffs.

Lompoc has two players on the All-Area XI, seniors Adalberto Anguiano and Anthony Morales.

The Saints finished 18-5-1 overall. Andrade helped Santa Maria make it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship game and the regional semifinals.

Three Santa Maria players and two Santa Ynez players are on the All-Area 11. The Santa Maria players are senior forward Edgar Hernandez, senior attacking midfielder Gilberto Gomez and sophomore forward Javier Real.

The Santa Ynez players are seniors Nico Rocha and Erik Guerrero.

Central Coast Classic: Hancock soccer team makes 2001 Final Four

St. Joseph senior defender Jackson Stahl and Nipomo senior midfielder Santino Diaz round out the All-Area 11.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News