Soccer: Santa Maria storms past Clovis North, advances to Friday night's CIF title game

After scoring twice, Garces dropped back and played more of a central defender role with the Saints leading comfortably. He left the game with about 12 minutes left due to a leg injury. He had ice on the knee after the game, but said it wasn't serious.

"I asked him to have patience with me," Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna said of Garces. "I told him, 'Sometimes you're going to play striker, sometimes you're going to play holding mid. But you just have to be patient with me because I'm going to need you on both sides.

"Little bit little, he's understood his role and he's been doing it for us."

Santa Maria has never won a CIF Central Section championship. The Saints won the 2005 CIF Southern Section title in soccer, beating then Los Padres League rival Santa Ynez 4-0 in the final.

Clovis North's Christian Valencia scored the game's first goal Wednesday. He broke away and put a shot on goal, but was fouled from behind. He then hit the penalty kick, giving the Broncos a 1-0 lead less than 15 minutes in.

Cuna never doubted his team, though they trailed early.