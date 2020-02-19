Soccer: Santa Maria storms past Clovis North, advances to Friday night's CIF title game

Santa Maria did not get off to a great start Wednesday night.
In fact, the Saints were downright awful for the first 20 or so minutes.
Well, they made up for it over the final 60.
The Saints regrouped from an early 1-0 deficit and raced past third-seeded Clovis North with three unanswered goals in a 3-1 semifinal win.
The victory moves Santa Maria into the title game of the CIF Central Section Division 1 boys soccer playoffs.
Here’s Edgar Garces after scoring a pair of HUGE goals in Santa Maria’s win over Clovis North. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/uSL5GPlBn7— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 20, 2020
Santa Maria, the No. 2 seed, will host No. 4 Fresno Central, which defeated No. 8 Arroyo Grande 1-0 Wednesday, Friday night at 6 p.m. The gates will open at 4 p.m.
The cost to attend is $8 for general admission, $6 for students with ID and senior citizens.
Santa Maria senior Edgar Garces put forth another dazzling performance, scoring the equalizer in the first half and an insurance goal in the second.
Gilberto Gomez notched another goal, which put the Saints ahead 2-1.
Edgar Garces ties it at 1-1 for Santa Maria with a goal. Great first touch and ability to keep defender on his hip smooth turn and a curled shot, left no chance for GK. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/FO7wY1fJiY— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 20, 2020
Both Garces and Gomez scored in the Saints' 3-2 victory over Golden Valley in the quarterfinals last week.
"My coaches believe in me," Garces said when asked how he found the will to be so dominant Wednesday. "I was just trying to find space to shoot. I had the opportunities and I scored."
Garces twice had opportunities to score a third goal for a hat trick, but tucked one shot too tight and it went outside the left post and had another shot saved by the Clovis North goalie.
Gilberto Gomez gives Santa Maria a 2-1 lead. #santamariatimes. Second minute of second half. pic.twitter.com/JRhf6EjyCl— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 20, 2020
Garces' first goal dazzled the home crowd, which numbered in the hundreds. Garces knocked down a hard, low pass with a soft first touch on his left foot. With his back toward the goal and a defender on his hip, Garces turned, faced the goal and fired a shot from about 20 yards out. The ball was well over the goalie and just curled under the bar and into the top of the net.
After that, it was all Santa Maria.
The Saints went ahead on Gomez's goal. It was set up by Javier Real's high ball into the box that was half-cleared by a Clovis North defender. The ball bounced right to Gomez.
Garces strikes again. Santa Maria leads 3-1. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/YAjm80fGtF— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 20, 2020
Gomez took a touch with his left foot, then chipped a shot over the goalie with his right. The ball dipped under the crossbar and into the net, giving the Saints their first lead two minutes into the second half.
Real assisted Garces on the insurance goal, feeding a ball to the striker in the box from the left wing. Garces flicked the ball and turned to his right, fought off a slide tackle and then laced a low shot into the left corner of the goal.
Another thing of beauty.
After scoring twice, Garces dropped back and played more of a central defender role with the Saints leading comfortably. He left the game with about 12 minutes left due to a leg injury. He had ice on the knee after the game, but said it wasn't serious.
Santa Maria GK Ozzie Andrade made one big save in the first half Wednesday. But he made sure his team played with emotion in its 3-1 win over Clovis North. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/JtxvFPFDG5— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 20, 2020
"I asked him to have patience with me," Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna said of Garces. "I told him, 'Sometimes you're going to play striker, sometimes you're going to play holding mid. But you just have to be patient with me because I'm going to need you on both sides.
"Little bit little, he's understood his role and he's been doing it for us."
Santa Maria has never won a CIF Central Section championship. The Saints won the 2005 CIF Southern Section title in soccer, beating then Los Padres League rival Santa Ynez 4-0 in the final.
Clovis North's Christian Valencia scored the game's first goal Wednesday. He broke away and put a shot on goal, but was fouled from behind. He then hit the penalty kick, giving the Broncos a 1-0 lead less than 15 minutes in.
Cuna never doubted his team, though they trailed early.
"I knew that we were going to come back," Cuna said. "I knew eventually my offense was going to respond. I told them at the half, 'Man, this is your game. Put your possession game out there and that's all we need. Settle it on the field.'
"We had the confidence after we tied the game and we took it from there."
The usually reserved Cuna gave his team an impassioned speech with the score tied at the half.
"It's always the character that I have to bring out," Cuna said. "To me, that's the way I saw it from the beginning. This was our game. They needed to feel it, they needed to hear it and they needed to wake up. So I gave it to them."