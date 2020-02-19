Soccer: Santa Maria storms past Clovis North, advances to CIF title game

Garces' first goal dazzled the home crowd, which numbered in the hundreds. Garces knocked down a hard, low pass with a soft first touch on his left foot. With his back toward the goal and a defender on his hip, Garces turned, faced the goal and fired a shot from about 20 yards out. The ball was well over the goalie and just curled under the bar and into the top of the net.

After that, it was all Santa Maria.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Saints went ahead on Gomez's goal. It was set up by Javier Real's high ball into the box that was half-cleared by a Clovis North defender. The ball bounced right to Gomez.

Gomez took a touch with his left foot, then chipped a shot over the goalie with his right. The ball dipped under the crossbar and into the net, giving the Saints their first lead two minutes into the second half.

Real assisted Garces on the insurance goal, feeding a ball to the striker in the box from the left wing. Garces flicked the ball and turned to his right, fought off a slide tackle and then laced a low shot into the left corner of the goal.

Another thing of beauty.