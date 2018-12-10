It took a little while, but once the Saints found their rhythm on offense, the Wolf Pack didn't stand a chance.
Playing host to Bakersfield Ridgeview in a rare Monday night soccer match, Santa Maria was held scoreless in the first half. But Jonathan Santos got the scoring started eight minutes into the second half. Eduardo Rodriguez then scored twice before Santos struck again and Erick Romero capped off the scoring in a 5-0 win for the Saints.
Santa Maria moved to 7-0-2 on the season with the win. The loss drops Ridgeview to 4-3.
Santa Maria coach Eduardo Cuna was most pleased with how multiple players were involved in the offense.
Santos assisted on Romero's goal, Edgar Garces, a centerback, assisted on another and Gilberto Gomez worked in the box to draw a penalty.
"We had five goals and three people scored," Cuna said. "Different people assisting at the same time. It's a team effort. It doesn't get any better than that."
Cuna also had high praise for Santos, a senior forward-midfielder.
"(Santos') technique is one of the best on this team and that's impressive because it's something all the guys really work on," Cuna said. "Jonny, he's our brain, pretty much. He creates, he passes, he defends. You name it and he can do it. He's all over the place."
The first three of the Saints' goals all featured some brilliant technique.
On the opening score, Nathan Chavez slipped a pass to Santos near the left wing. Santos then cut hard to his right toward the center of the pitch to create some space. He then fired a low shot at the Ridgeview keeper. The shot dipped right in front of goal and skipped over the goalie and into the net.
Rodriguez then showed off a similar skill-set, driving hard to his right then finessing a shot over and around the goalkeeper to give the Saints a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute.
Then in the 74th minute, Garces, a junior on the back-end of the Saint defense, lofted a perfectly-placed pass to a streaking Rodriguez, who allowed the ball to bounce once, then ripped a left-footed volley across the goal and into the next in the 74th minute.
"It felt great to score because my family's here," Rodriguez said. "They don't always come to my games, so it felt great to score while they were here."
Santos then scored again, this one coming on a penalty drawn by Gomez near the edge of the penalty area. Santos sent a line drive penalty shot to his left, deep into the corner of the goal.
Santos assisted on the final goal. He sent a booming cross to the far side of the goal to a waiting Romero, who headed the ball past the goalie and into the back of the net.
The Saints have outscored their opponents 43-5 on the season, their first in the CIF Central Section and the newly-formed Mountain League, which features San Luis Obispo, Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.
Santa Maria is set to begin Mountain League play on Jan. 3, at Paso Robles, then at Arroyo Grande on Jan. 8. The Saints' league games against Pioneer Valley and Righetti will certainly draw some interest as the rivalry are now league matches.
Rodriguez said the team isn't focused on anything other than their next opponent, which is Visalia Golden West on Dec. 22.
"We're here to play our game and, no matter what, play our best and take it one game at a time," Rodriguez said.