Soccer: Santa Maria's season finally ends with loss in SoCal semifinals

Santa Maria's season was ended for good Thursday night.
The Saints hosted La Habra for a CIF State SoCal Regional Division 2 semifinal in boys soccer and the Highlanders out-muscled the Saints and used their quick-strike offense to ease past Santa Maria 3-0. La Habra advances to the Division 2 championship game as the Saints are knocked out of the regional playoffs.
Santa Maria dominated possession for much of the game, but couldn't break through with a goal. The Highlander defense, led by senior Sebastian Romero, a physical 6-foot centerback, never allowed Santa Maria's attack, powered by Edgar Garces, Gilberto Gomez and Javier Real, to find consistent rhythm and put shots on goal.
Though the Saints didn't obtain any hardware in 2020, there's still plenty off good to look back on. They advanced to the title game of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs, falling to Fresno Central 1-0 at home. They then won the SoCal Regional quarterfinal game against Oxnard Pacifica Tuesday night, erasing a 1-0 deficit to win 4-2.
The Saints had grown accustomed to playing from behind. They allowed Pacifica to score early in Tuesday's game and also in the semifinals of the Central Section playoffs against Clovis North.
In both of those games, Santa Maria rallied to pull out decisive victories.
You have free articles remaining.
On Thursday, though, the Saints were not able to rebound from a deficit.
La Habra's Tanner Coombs scored the first goal of the game just as first-half stoppage time began. Coombs scored on a quick counter moments after a long Santa Maria shot hit off the crossbar. The ensuing goal-kick sailed deep and a single pass ahead to Coombs set off the break. Coombs got past a defender and had a one-on-one look on goal against Santa Maria keeper Ozzie Andrade and Coombs slotted the ball into the back of the net.
Coombs extended the Highlanders' lead eight minutes in the second half after a scrum erupted in front of Andrade's goal and the ball bounced around before Coombs finally booted it into the net.
Coombs capped his hat trick with a penalty in stoppage time. Santa Maria was called for a handball in the penalty area and Coombs coolly ripped the penalty shot into the upper right corner of the net.
According to MaxPreps, Coombs entered Thursday's semifinal game with 27 goals on the season.
La Habra will travel to play Bellflower St. John Bosco for the SoCal Division 2 title on Saturday. The Braves beat top seed Oxnard Channel Islands 1-0 in the other semifinal Thursday night.
Santa Maria ends up 18-5-1 on the season. The Saints went 7-2 in the Mountain League. Despite making the divisional final and playing in six postseason games, the Saints didn't win a single title this season, finishing second in league play behind San Luis Obispo and finishing as runners-up in the Central Section playoffs.