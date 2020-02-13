Soccer: Santa Maria edges Golden Valley, advances to CIF semifinals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We played very well for the first 25 minutes,” said Brafman. “Then they got that goal, and they started to get the idea they could do it. The second goal should never have happened.”

Tulare Union moved to 18-8-3. Pioneer Valley finished 12-7-2.

The Panthers received a first-round bye into the quarterfinals then simply could not break through against The Tribe, a team with a sound defense and a good goalkeeper, Vicente Mosqueda.

Jesse Morales led a Pioneer Valley offense that had its moments, but Mosqueda preserved his team’s lead by making some diving saves.

“After they got that goal, we just didn’t play very well,” said Brafman. “We forgot to put the ball on the ground when we were on offense.”

Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Jorge Mendez kept his team in it by making some challenging saves after intermission, but The Tribe’s defenders covered most of the Panthers’ deep forays after Tulare Union had its 2-0 lead.

The Tribe fired shots from all over the pitch on the Panthers side of the field after the two Tulare Union goals. Most of them missed by wide margins, but The Tribe’s defense took care of things for Tulare Union.