Soccer: Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons is our All-Area MVP
alert top story

Ayziah Simmons is a really good soccer player.

But that description certainly doesn't best define her.

Simmons, a Lompoc High senior and the most talented striker in the area, is also a dancer, is involved in theater and is one of her school's top track athletes.

She was voted homecoming queen in the fall. Simmons carries a 4.28 GPA and has been accepted to UCSB, though she's not fully sure of her plans after leaving Lompoc High. 

With so many interests, it's understandable that she has struggled to remain 100-percent committed to soccer throughout her prep career. 

"These past four years have been a whirlwind of emotions for me," Simmons said recently. "It's crazy for me to look back and remember how emotionally disconnected I felt from the sport my freshman and junior years in high school. Not many know this, but I struggled to restrain from quitting the sport going into my senior year."

Fatefully, Simmons found her drive, thanks in part to LHS athletic director Claudia Terrones. Simmons put forth a brilliant effort in the 2019-20 season, leading the Braves to a Channel League championship, not an easy feat for one of the smaller schools in a league filled with Santa Barbara-area talent. 

For her efforts, Simmons has been voted the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News. On the season, she scored 18 goals in 16 games for the Braves and also dished out six assists. Lompoc won the league title as Simmons scored 10 goals in 10 league games with one assist.

Simmons was named the Channel League Offensive Player of the Year and earned All-CIF honors.  

The stellar cap to a remarkable career almost didn't happen.

Simmons struggled with the mental aspect of being a high-performing student-athlete. Earning First Team All-League honors as a freshman showed Simmons that she had the ability, but it also added tremendous pressure, mainly from herself, to repeat that performance in just about everything else she did.

"The achievement was an amazing boost in my confidence, which in turn reflected my pursuit in the sport throughout my high school career as it came with a lot of pressure, which I mainly put on myself," Simmons said. "It was hard for me because I felt I had to be perfect which affected me greatly when I wasn’t at my best on the field."

Luckily, Simmons had a reliable support system in place, something that allowed her to focus on the positives that greatly outweighed any negatives.

"I’m grateful to my athletic director Claudia Terrones for igniting a light in me that helped me come to terms with my decision to continue into my senior season of soccer," Simmons said. "And I’m so glad that I did because I think with everything I have done these past years my senior year will always be one I remember."

Simmons was also grateful for her teammates and coaches. Jason Cochrane was the team's head coach all four seasons of Simmons' varsity career. Amy Bommersbach was the team's reliable defensive captain.

Simmons was proud to earn the All-Area MVP honor, acknowledging it wouldn't be possible without those around her.

"I would like to thank my teammates, my coach, my parents and my supporters who all had a hand in my achievements," she said. "As for winning the league title this year, that has been a dream of mine since freshman year and this year, my senior year, it was our team goal to send us seniors off right and battle our way into that top spot.

"I am so proud to say that we did just that."

Simmons is unsure if she'll play competitive soccer again. Now that her high school athletic career is over, Simmons is unsure of what her future holds, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic that has turned the world upside down. 

"It's a hard time for everyone right now and it’s crazy how one minute I was doing so much, going from dance to soccer to drama," Simmons said. "Wishing I could finally have time for myself and rest and now that’s all I can do and it’s been hard. I had not attended any track practices before everything happened, I was actually in the middle of deciding whether I wanted to split dance and track like I did my previous years or just stick to dance and pursue that for my senior year."

Simmons says missing out on nearly every important senior year activity over these last few weeks and possibly in the coming months has been and will be difficult.

"It’s crazy because you don’t realize what you have until it’s possible you won’t be able to have it anymore," she said. "Graduation is something us seniors look forward to since the day we enter school, being able to be have that recognition that we finally did it. It's something I think nobody imagined could be taken away so suddenly. The possibility that we won’t be able to walk across that stage is devastating. We worked so hard to get the goodbye we dreamed of since grade school and there’s a chance we might not get to.

"I had so many exciting things lined up for me these final months."

