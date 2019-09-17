The Santa Maria High School girls golf team received new sets of clubs from the Southern California PGA this week.
The foundation donated the Saints seven complete sets of Wilson Ultra golf clubs from after three of the players filled out SCPGA scholarship applications.
Before receiving the new club, the players shared sets of men’s clubs, which aren't always a good fit.
Golf coach and Social Studies teacher Jay Cheney said the four extra sets of clubs will be presented to individuals or be kept as team sets.
“Golf is an expensive sport,’’ Cheney said, according to a press release from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. “Sets of golf clubs cost hundreds of dollars and our students typically don’t have that kind of disposable income available.
"Now, being able to present clubs to these girls, and having sets for other girls to use, this will allow them to use equipment designed with them in mind. It also will allow these three, and others on the team, to have clubs to use in the offseason.’’
The school said the clubs are valued at about $1,500.