SMT Classic: Santa Maria's inspired run to a CIF championship in 2017

Now, when you listened to the Saints, you heard every team huddle end with the chant "22."

If you were in the dugout during the Saints' championship game against Moreno Valley, you saw and heard all the chants and saw the old sweat bands with the No. 22 and the jersey in the dugout.

Who are the Saints doing this for? What is this number 22 all about?

They're doing it for Ivan Nunez. That's who 22 is all about.

Ivan was a sophomore at Santa Maria High when he went missing on Dec. 26, 2015, the day of his 16th birthday.

Some two months later, Ivan's body was found near a barn in Nipomo. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

Ivan never got to play his sophomore season at Santa Maria. He also never got to play his junior year, which would've ended with Ivan being crowned a CIF champion.

Though he wasn't there as the Saints beat Moreno Valley 9-0 in the Division 6 championship game, there were signs of his presence all over.

Immediately after the Saints got the final out, capping a historic postseason run, Ivan's No. 22 jersey was making its way to the field.