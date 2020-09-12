Smooth return to campus for Cabrillo and Lompoc athletes this past week

Gary West and Claudia Terrones came to a consensus this week: Their student-athletes returning to on-campus activities for the first time since March went seamlessly.
Cabrillo High, where West is the Athletic Director, and Lompoc High, where Terrones is the AD, both welcomed dozens of students to campus for the resumption of athletic activities last Tuesday.
The ADs spent the week busily ensuring all COVID-19 protocols were adhered to. West set up shop at his school's entrance, checking students in and directing them to their respective training pods.
"I will tell you that it has been awesome," West said of his school's first week back. "And, maybe I’m doing things a little bit differently, maybe I’m not, but I check in every kid and every coach once they get on campus. But, just to have the relationships return and be able to talk to some kids has been great."
Terrones had her hands full with similar duties at Lompoc High.
"We put in a lot of time with the district and the county to prepare for this, so that made it easy," Terrones said of the return. "If my student-athletes are happy then I’m happy and doing my job."
Terrones, who noted that the county health office is not requiring athlete temperature checks, said her school welcomed back football players, spirit leaders and water polo players and that both schools are starting by bringing returning varsity athletes back to campus and will look to expand that to bring in underclassmen and new athletes after a period of two weeks.
"We could see the smiles through their masks and it was a relief to get back to something that was somewhat normal," Terrones said.
The LHS football team worked out on the new Huyck Stadium turf for the first time this week. There were five pods of 10 athletes on the football field "with masks the whole time," Terrones added.
The Braves had three pods of 10 spirit leaders and athletes in water polo also broken up into pods.
Cabrillo's football team, with new coach Andy Guyader, is set to restart on Monday.
West said he did see a gradual increase in his students' moods as the week wore on.
"It’s funny, when they showed up on Tuesday it was like seeing kindergartners going to kindergarten. They were excited, but nervous. Now they're settling in, the coaches have figured things out and they're getting super excited," West said. "It's been great."
West is himself excited to see his new football coach finally get to meet some of his players in person. Guyader was hired in March and has yet to hold an in-person practice.
"Andy has the right approach," West said of Guyader. "He isn’t in any hurry and the reason he’s not in a hurry is that he’s going to do this right. He has it mapped out like you wouldn’t believe. He is here to give kids the right to earn to play the game. He has the right mindset and he delayed a week and made sure he’s doing this right."
Athletes returning are only participating in outdoor conditioning drills that do not resemble full-fledged practices. High school sports have been shut down since March amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. That led to the cancellation of the spring season and postponement of all high school sports until late December and early January.
Another interesting topic is if or when Cabrillo's football team will eventually get to train and practice on the new artificial turf installed at Huyck Stadium, the district field that both the Braves and Conqs use to play their football games.
"Claudia and I have talked about it and we are going to share it," West said. "Now we’re not interested in that right now anyway, with how things are. But, maybe once we start playing football and practicing football I could at least see where Lompoc will go on the field right after school and we'll take 5:30 to 7 under the lights some days. There is not any animosity or fighting over this. We're not doing that. We want it to be equitable."
Terrones said the LHS football players appreciated the new artificial turf and all the renovations made to the historic stadium.
"It's surreal," she said. "I would be walking out there and seeing nobody using this beautiful stadium, but this week we were like kids in a candy store walking through the gates. The kids are very appreciative and it's an amazing field. I had to take a walk to the top of the bleachers and what a view it was. It was nice to see."
