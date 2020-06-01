Senior Spotlight: Pioneer Valley track and field standout Lauren Carandang set on attending UC San Diego before heading to medical school

Carandang was on the Pioneer Valley track varsity team for four years, the only freshman to earn a permanent varsity spot.

She qualified for the post-season in the triple jump three times and had already met the CIF Central Section qualifying mark her senior year when sports statewide ended in March because of the pandemic.

Carandang also qualified in the pole vault and long jump last year and ran for the second-fastest girls relay team in school history.

Still, “I’ve already gotten used to going without competitive sports during the quarantine,” she said.

“I’m just going to concentrate on academics at UC San Diego, but I will always miss my teammates and coaches at Pioneer Valley and the sport. I’ll always try to stay in shape.”

Carandang said she is leaning toward pursuing a career as an OB/GYN.

She said she has long been interested in the medical field, and the interest stems from her mother. Arsenia Carandang works as a nurse at the Veterans Administration Clinic in Santa Maria and at Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital.