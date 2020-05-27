Senior Spotlight: Nipomo's Meghan Abbott eyes future in the water

A sprinter and driver for the Nipomo girls water polo team, Abbott was an All-League selection her junior and senior seasons at the school.

“I don’t know which position I’ll play at Cuesta,” Abbott said.

Abbott carried a big workload for the Nipomo swim team.

“I swam the 500, the 200 (individual medley), the 50 and 100 freestyles and the relays, mainly the 200 and 400 free relays.”

She earned All-League status in swimming in 2019.

In 2020, “Our team got one meet in,” before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closing of schools and the cancellation of sports statewide, said Abbott.

On April 3, the CIF State office announced the cancellation of all spring sports post-season events. The last sports event on the Central Coast took place March 13.

With the cancellation of team workouts once schools closed statewide in March because of the pandemic, Abbott has joined the throngs of other athletes fending for themselves when it comes to staying in shape.

“It’s been a struggle to find a pool that’s open in the area, and I don’t have a pool,” she said.