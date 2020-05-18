Senior Spotlight: Inspired by an episode of Grey's Anatomy, St. Joseph tennis standout decides to study biology at UCSB

Top-ranked Sanger rallied to beat the No. 2 Knights 5-4 at Sanger in the Division 1 title match.

+2 Senior Spotlight: Ernesto Gomez perseveres at Pioneer Valley, with athletic success and a 4.1 GPA Ernesto Gomez was a four-year track runner at Pioneer Valley and a varsity runner the last two - though his senior season, as everyone else’s …

“It was still such a triumph to get that far,” said Brickey. “We just grew as a family and I miss playing with them so much.”

Coach Trish Gooley’s 2019 squad was the first St. Joseph team to make it to a girls divisional tennis final.

“I still want to play tennis, either recreationally or at the intramural level, at UCSB,” said Brickey. “I’m not really ready to totally give up tennis.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going…

“I think I’m done with soccer. I’ve played soccer since I was little.”

Brickey will not major in pre-earth science at UCSB as she originally planned, but she said she will remain active in environmental issues.

“I would like to be an advocate for eco-friendly activity,” she said.

Brickey wrote on her scholarship application that she founded the ECO-Knights club on the St. Joseph campus.

“My club raised over $600 to fund a bottle filler hydration station on campus,” said Brickey.

“The Eco-Knights was the most popular club on campus. We had the most people sign up to be in that club.”