Senior Spotlight: After successful basketball and volleyball career at Cabrillo, Morgan McIntyre embarks on journey to become educator
Cabrillo High School senior Morgan McIntyre carries a 4.20 GPA, and she was accepted into every college she applied to.

She was all set to continue her education at the University of Nevada.

Then came some good news. “Cal Poly was always on my mind, it was the school where I wanted to be, and I was notified I had been accepted there,” she said.

Thus, Cal Poly will be her next education stop.

“I didn’t think I could get in, but I actually did it,” she said.

McIntyre played basketball and volleyball at Cabrillo. She was the school's nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Scholar Athlete scholarship award. The organization awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The NSBCART cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Round Table then announced its scholarship winners last week, handing out the awards at a short ceremony in Santa Maria.

Morgan McIntyre comes from an athletic family. Her father, Cory, is a long-time Cabrillo water polo coach.

He is also an assistant Cabrillo girls basketball coach.

There were three McIntyres in the Cabrillo girls basketball program this year - Cory, Morgan and Morgan’s sophomore sister, Maya.

Morgan McIntyre will major in liberal studies at Cal Poly. “I want to become an elementary school teacher,” she said.

“I’m from the McIntyre name, so of course I want to become a teacher.”

Besides the McIntyres being an athletic family, “We’re a family of teachers,” she said.

Morgan McIntyre has another motivation for pursuing a teaching career.

She has thrived in the classroom despite dealing with what was eventually diagnosed as a reading disability.

McIntyre gives her teachers a lot of credit for helping her persevere. By going into teaching, “I wanted to give back to them,” she said.

She does not want to give up on sports entirely.

“Eventually I want to get really involved (in sports) at Cal Poly, either at the club or intramural level.”

As far as staying in shape with group workouts cancelled statewide because of the pandemic, “I come from an athletic family. I do what I can,” she said.

“I have adjusted to online learning, but the last couple of months of senior year are supposed to be really fun on campus. I miss it.”

