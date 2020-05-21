See who the Round Table Athlete of the Year winners are

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table board has announced its 2020 scholarship awards.
Pioneer Valley seniors Lauren Carandang and Christian Morin are the 2020 NSBCART Female Athlete of the Year and Joni Gray Heart and Soul Award winners respectively.
Lompoc seniors Ryan Morgan and Amy Bommersbach are the Male Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year respectively. Righetti senior Kai Karamitsos is the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.
The NSBCART customarily awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization's 2020 awards dinner was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Joni Gray "Heart & Soul" scholarship is worth $1,500. The other scholarships are worth $1,000 each.
The late Joni Gray, a former county supervisor, was a former long-time NSBCART president.
Carandang carries a 4.18 GPA at Pioneer Valley. She holds the girls triple jump record at 36 feet, 2 inches.
Morin played football, basketball and baseball at Pioneer Valley. In 2020, he helped lead the Panthers basketball team to a playoff appearance after the team lost its first 10 games and was 1-15 at one point.
Morgan, like Morin, played football, basketball and baseball. Morgan recently signed with Arizona State on a football scholarship.
He helped Lompoc win three consecutive league championships and will team up with former Lompoc teammate, and cousin, Jacob Nunez at ASU. Morgan, a tight end, led the Braves in receptions (41), reception yardage (680) and touchdown receptions (six) in 2019.
The Lompoc tight end was an All-Area selection.
Karamitsos carried a 4.71 GPA at Righetti. He is a high school water polo All-American and helped the Warriors to another league championship.
He was the Mountain League MVP and was an All-CIF Central Section selection.
Bommersbach carried a 4.40 GPA at Lompoc. She was also a four-year varsity soccer player there.
Her father, Paul Bommersbach, is the Lompoc High School principal. Her mother, Mary Bommersbach, is a first grade teacher at Clarence Ruth Elementary School in Lompoc.
Amy Bommersbach aspires to be an educator as well. Earlier, she said she chose Fresno State because of its early education program.
Bommersbach was the stopper for a Lompoc girls soccer team that earned a share of the 2020 Channel League championship. The Braves made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Carandang, Morgan and Morin all saw their final seasons of high school sports cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CIF state office formally announced on April 3 that all spring sports post-season events were cancelled.
The last sports events on the Central Coast took place April 3.
