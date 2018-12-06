Try 1 month for 99¢
120618 OCC Hancock women 02.jpg
Buy Now

Hancock College's Danielle Morgan tries to shoot under pressure from Orange Coast College's Kacie Vasquez (22) and Jalisa Simons, right, on Thursday.

 Len Wood, Staff

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lady Bulldog Classic

First Round

College of the Siskyous 109, Los Angeles Harbor College 74

Hancock College 60, Orange Coast College 44

Merritt College 44, Santa Ana College 40

Glendale College 65, Santa Barbara City College 55 

Hancock 60, Orange Coast College 44

Orange Coast College;6;21;9;8;-;44

Hanccock;14;20;12;14;-;60

Orange Coast College (44) — Jalisa Simons 27, Alexus Johnson 5, Raelynn Denson 10, Kacie Vasquez 2.

Hancock (60) — Danielle Morgan 19, Tawny Lino 14, Willow Bailey 6, Kylie Mendez 4, Tashara Pruett 11, Kendall Bagby 6.

3-pointers: Orange Coast College (3) — Simons 2, Denson 1. Hancock (3) — Lino 2, Morgan 1.

Fouled out: none.

Girls basketball

San Luis Obispo Tournament

Cupertino 46, St. Joseph 43

Cupertino 46, St. Joseph 43

Cupertino;7;17;13;9;-;46

St. Joseph;6;14;8;15;-;43

Cupertino (46) — Ding 5, Yamaguchi 1, Chaudhary 9, Mohile 3, Chang 5, Sallam 5, Krishnamurthy 18.

St. Joseph (43) —  Natalie Reynoso 15, Maddie Miller 12, Corey Fowler 10, Zayde Altheide 5.

3-pointers: Cupertino (4) — Krishnamurthy 2, Sallam 1, Chaudhary 1. St. Joseph (3) — Miller 2, Reynoso 1.

Fouled out: Cupertino — none. St. Joseph — Miller.  

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter