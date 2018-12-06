WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lady Bulldog Classic
First Round
College of the Siskyous 109, Los Angeles Harbor College 74
Hancock College 60, Orange Coast College 44
Merritt College 44, Santa Ana College 40
Glendale College 65, Santa Barbara City College 55
Orange Coast College;6;21;9;8;-;44
Hanccock;14;20;12;14;-;60
Orange Coast College (44) — Jalisa Simons 27, Alexus Johnson 5, Raelynn Denson 10, Kacie Vasquez 2.
Hancock (60) — Danielle Morgan 19, Tawny Lino 14, Willow Bailey 6, Kylie Mendez 4, Tashara Pruett 11, Kendall Bagby 6.
3-pointers: Orange Coast College (3) — Simons 2, Denson 1. Hancock (3) — Lino 2, Morgan 1.
Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
San Luis Obispo Tournament
Cupertino 46, St. Joseph 43
Cupertino;7;17;13;9;-;46
St. Joseph;6;14;8;15;-;43
Cupertino (46) — Ding 5, Yamaguchi 1, Chaudhary 9, Mohile 3, Chang 5, Sallam 5, Krishnamurthy 18.
St. Joseph (43) — Natalie Reynoso 15, Maddie Miller 12, Corey Fowler 10, Zayde Altheide 5.
3-pointers: Cupertino (4) — Krishnamurthy 2, Sallam 1, Chaudhary 1. St. Joseph (3) — Miller 2, Reynoso 1.
Fouled out: Cupertino — none. St. Joseph — Miller.