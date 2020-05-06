Sarah Perkins, Santa Ynez grad, had solid freshman season disrupted by outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UC San Diego redshirt freshman Sarah Perkins’ first collegiate track season was going along nicely.

The Santa Ynez High School graduate had already racked up one shot put win and two runner-up finishes in the discus in 2020.

She was first among collegiate competitors in the shot put at an all-comers meet at Pomona Pitzer, and her mark of 41 feet, 8 inches put her ninth on the UC San Diego all-time list.

“I was very happy about that,” said Perkins.

She took a medical red-shirt for the 2019 season. “I tore my meniscus that January,” she said. Coming off that injury, Perkins seemed all set for a big 2020 campaign.

Then, because of COVID-19, the NCAA announced in March that the rest of its spring sports season was cancelled.

“All of us were disappointed, of course,” said Perkins. “I didn’t have the personal best that I wanted yet, but I was very happy with my progress.

“One of the most disappointing things was, this was the last year we would have been eligible to compete in any (NCAA) championship meets, since we’ll be moving up from Division II to Division I next year.”