You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sarah Perkins, Santa Ynez grad, had solid freshman season disrupted by outbreak

Sarah Perkins, Santa Ynez grad, had solid freshman season disrupted by outbreak

{{featured_button_text}}

UC San Diego redshirt freshman Sarah Perkins’ first collegiate track season was going along nicely.

The Santa Ynez High School graduate had already racked up one shot put win and two runner-up finishes in the discus in 2020.

Kenny Cress: Racing not the only reason a lot of people will be watching the NASCAR re-start

She was first among collegiate competitors in the shot put at an all-comers meet at Pomona Pitzer, and her mark of 41 feet, 8 inches put her ninth on the UC San Diego all-time list.

“I was very happy about that,” said Perkins.

She took a medical red-shirt for the 2019 season. “I tore my meniscus that January,” she said. Coming off that injury, Perkins seemed all set for a big 2020 campaign.

Then, because of COVID-19, the NCAA announced in March that the rest of its spring sports season was cancelled.

“All of us were disappointed, of course,” said Perkins. “I didn’t have the personal best that I wanted yet, but I was very happy with my progress.

“One of the most disappointing things was, this was the last year we would have been eligible to compete in any (NCAA) championship meets, since we’ll be moving up from Division II to Division I next year.”

Perkins said, “It’s exciting to be moving up to Division I but (since we’ll be moving up a division) we’ll have a one-year probation period,” before the Tritons are eligible to compete in any NCAA championships.

Perkins was a highly decorated athlete at Santa Ynez, with multiple league championships and a Santa Barbara County shot put title.

She won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 shot put championship as a senior and qualified for the state meet.

Now, Perkins is adjusting to her circumstances as best she can. She has remained at UCSD to take online courses there, and she said she works out regularly at the UCSD facility, albeit absent any coaches and teammates because of distancing guidelines.

The throws are heavily technique-oriented events and, “I’ve gone from working out with a coach right there to nothing,” Perkins said.

“We were right in the middle of our season, with all of us and our coaches really working hard, and suddenly it was all taken away.”

The Santa Ynez graduate said, “All of us, coaches and athletes, are still adjusting. It’s definitely a weird feeling.”

Perkins said she loves campus life at UC San Diego. She said that though she has adjusted to taking online courses, “I’m eager to get back to lecture halls and face to face learning.”

Perkins began at UC San Diego as a mathematics major. She has since switched to human development, with a minor in biology.

“I decided I wanted to go into either pediatric nurse practitioning or oncology research,” she said.

Perkins said she was unsure at this time whether or not she would compete at UC San Diego as a graduate student if she is able to graduate after four years there.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Player of the Decade: Ainuu Taua, our second nominee, dominated opposing offenses at a level rarely seen
High School

Player of the Decade: Ainuu Taua, our second nominee, dominated opposing offenses at a level rarely seen

  • Updated

Taua, who graduated from Lompoc High in 2014 and played defensive line and fullback at UCLA, is our second nominee for Player of the Decade. The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News polled area coaches for nominees and will allow readers to vote for Player of the Decade after all the nominees have been announced. Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs, the first nominee, was announced last week.

+3
Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Jeremy Hicks may not be done with basketball just yet as he prepares to head to Azusa Pacific
Basketball

Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Jeremy Hicks may not be done with basketball just yet as he prepares to head to Azusa Pacific

  • Updated

The former Cabrillo basketball standout will major in kinesiology and, “Azusa Pacific got a new kinesiology lab there, and I was really impressed with it.” Hicks hopes to become a physical therapist. “I was able to shadow a physical therapist in Lompoc, and that really got me interested in that as a career,” he said.

Besides, at Azusa Pacific, there may be a chance Hicks can continue with his basketball career.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News