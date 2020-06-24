You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Ynez senior Richie Sandoval was faced with a choice. CSUB or Fresno State? He chose the Roadrunners.
Senior Spotlight

Santa Ynez senior Richie Sandoval was faced with a choice. CSUB or Fresno State? He chose the Roadrunners.

{{featured_button_text}}

Fresno State or Cal State Bakersfield?

For Santa Ynez High School senior wrestler Richie Sandoval, when it came to where he would continue his education, that was the question.

Sandoval chose Cal State Bakersfield.

“I went with the Roadrunners over the Bulldogs," said Sandoval. “Cal State Bakersfield gave me a better scholarship.”

Ultimately, Sandoval was happy with the amount of the partial scholarship he received from Cal State Bakersfield covered.

He was the Santa Ynez candidate for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Year honor. The NSBCART has given out its yearly honors at its yearly awards dinner. The dinner this year was cancelled because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

Sandoval is the most decorated wrestler Santa Ynez High School has ever had. The four-time team MVP qualified for the state tournament his last three years in high school and finished fifth at 125 pounds at the 2019 state tourney.

Come the USA State Tournament in Fresno in the summer of 2019, Sandoval father and son made a big decision.

“My dad, Omar Sandoval, has coached at Santa Ynez for several years and he’s been my coach all my life,” said Richie Sandoval.

“He wanted to see how I would do without him by my side.”

Richie Sandoval did just fine, winning the 125-pound championship.

“Luke Smith, who is an assistant at Cal State Bakersfield, worked with me,” during the USA state tournament, said Richie Sandoval.

He finished eighth at the Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota that summer, good enough to be a high school All-American at 125 pounds.

A year-round wrestler, Sandoval puts a lot of time into the sport, and not just as a competitor.

In his NSBCART scholarship application, Sandoval writes that he spends time coaching and mentoring young athletes as a way to give back to the sport that has given him so much.

He is a referee for the state of California during the off-season. His scholarship application states that Sandoval officiates at local and state level tournaments and is recognized as a USA Wrestling official.

“Coming up in this demanding sport, a lot of people have spoiled me,” Richie Sandoval wrote.

“I was spoiled with time, effort and attention. That is what I am trying to do for this generation of young athletes or wrestlers; I am trying to give them what I was given.”

Unable to work out his fellow wrestlers because of a statewide shelter-in-place directive, Sandoval was able to work out solo at his home.

“Fortunately for me, my father owns two gyms in Solvang,” said Richie Sandoval. “Thankfully, he was able to grab some gear and then bring it to my home.”

Richie Sandoval will major in kinesiology at Cal State Bakersfield.

“I want to come back to the Valley, and teach and coach at the same school my father coaches at,” he said.

Football: St. Joseph first area school to have athletes return to campus for workouts
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Return to play: Area high schools finalizing plans to have student-athletes return to campus
High School

Return to play: Area high schools finalizing plans to have student-athletes return to campus

  • Updated

The St. Joseph football team is slated to return to campus for conditioning and weight training on Monday, June 22, while the athletic directors from the two Lompoc Valley schools, Cabrillo's Gary West and Lompoc's Claudia Terrones, have also developed plans to have their student-athletes return to campus. 

At Lucia Mar, the team of Edwards and Field submitted a plan to the district cabinet members last week and will finalize and submit that plan to the school board on June 23. If the school board approves the plan, it will go to the SLO County Health Department for approval. If the district receives county approval, it will spend a week getting acclimated with the aim of returning student-athletes to campus by July 6. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News