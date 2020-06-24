Santa Ynez senior Richie Sandoval was faced with a choice. CSUB or Fresno State? He chose the Roadrunners.

“He wanted to see how I would do without him by my side.”

Richie Sandoval did just fine, winning the 125-pound championship.

+3 Hunter Barnhart signs with Tampa Bay Rays Barnhart is going pro. The flamethrower signed with the Rays on Friday in Tampa Bay, solidifying his baseball future.

“Luke Smith, who is an assistant at Cal State Bakersfield, worked with me,” during the USA state tournament, said Richie Sandoval.

He finished eighth at the Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota that summer, good enough to be a high school All-American at 125 pounds.

A year-round wrestler, Sandoval puts a lot of time into the sport, and not just as a competitor.

Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…

In his NSBCART scholarship application, Sandoval writes that he spends time coaching and mentoring young athletes as a way to give back to the sport that has given him so much.

He is a referee for the state of California during the off-season. His scholarship application states that Sandoval officiates at local and state level tournaments and is recognized as a USA Wrestling official.

“Coming up in this demanding sport, a lot of people have spoiled me,” Richie Sandoval wrote.

“I was spoiled with time, effort and attention. That is what I am trying to do for this generation of young athletes or wrestlers; I am trying to give them what I was given.”

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…