Let the party begin.
The Santa Ynez High School Pirates are celebrating a happy Homecoming weekend after defeating the Templeton Eagles 49-21 Friday night.
It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win as the Pirates get ready for their first Channel League season.
The final score was closer than it would have been if the Pirates weren’t flagged for a dozen penalties – nine of them major – that either helped the Eagles’ offense or put a serious crimp in several Santa Ynez offensive drives.
The Pirates started off the game’s opening drive looking as bit shaky.
Quarterback Bennett Redell fumbled early but lineman Luis Samaan covered the ball.
A holding call on the next play killed that drive.
Templeton took immediate advantage.
Starting on their own 26 yard line, Templeton took the ball downfield on a 12-play drive that ended with running back Tyler Kaschewski’s 3-yard touchdown run, putting the Eagles up 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles were aided by back to back major penalties on the Pirates – the first a personal foul and the second for pass interference.
Templeton coach Tyler Lane called for an onside kick and the Eagles had the ball right back when kicker Mike Medina followed the ball and fell on it, setting Templeton up with a first down at the Santa Ynez 49.
There was no panic on the Santa Ynez sideline.
The Pirates stopped the Eagles cold, forcing a punt.
Santa Ynez’s Redell promptly hit running back Cash Transeth with a pass on the right sideline and Transeth raced toward the end zone, finally being pushed out of bounds at the 3.
On the next play, Transeth and the Pirates evened the score with his 3-yard touchdown run.
Santa Ynez was back on offense to start the second quarter.
Transeth broke through the line for a 13-yard gain; the Pirates picked up another 13 on a pass to Jasper Kadlec; Transeth got the Pirates to the Templeton 9 on a 33-yard pass and catch down the right sideline.
Kadlec made it 13-7 with a 9-yard touchdown catch and, with kicker Eddy Sanchez’s point after, the Pirates took the lead for good at 14-7 with 9:43 left in the half.
With less than five minutes to go in the first half, the Pirates’ Dean Tipolt intercepted a Jack Trimble pass at the Santa Ynez 15 and returned it all the way back to the Templeton 14 yard line.
Three play later, Redell went back to pass, found no one open and began rolling to his right.
He kept on rolling right into the end zone for a 21-7 lead.
Santa Ynez made it 28-7 with 1:10 left in the half when Redell found a wide open Camron Prendergast, who was just standing along in the middle of the field at the Templeton 35. Redell hit Prendergast who turned and strolled into the end zone.
During halftime, the Pirates offensive lineman, running back, quarterback and defensive lineman Juan Sanchez was named Homecoming king with cheerleader Vibianna Sevilla being named the queen.
Templeton got the ball to open the second half.
It appeared as if the Pirates stopped their drive but a roughing the passer penalty kept the Eagles’ alive.
An encroachment penalty later kept the Eagles going and, facing fourth-and-5 from the 5-yard line, Trimble went back to pass, rolled to his right and kept on going for a 5-yard touchdown, cutting Santa Ynez’s lead to 28-14 with 8:27 left in the third quarter.
Santa Ynez got that score back with Transeth’s 3-yard touchdown run later in the third to move ahead 35-14.
Later in the third, the Eagles Shane Simonin intercepted a Redell pass and returned it 40-yards for a score, getting Templeton within 35-21.
And then the Eagles pulled off their second successful onside kick.
But they weren’t able to capitalize and the quarter ended with Santa Ynez ahead 35-21.
Transeth scored on a backbreaking 43-yard run with 10 minutes left in the game.
Later Redell hit Prendergast with a 9-yard touchdown pass to close out the scoring.
Santa Ynez (3-2) opens Channel League play next Friday night at Lompoc.