Santa Ynez on week three of athletics return

Santa Ynez Valley High School began its third week of resuming on-campus athletic activities on Monday.

Athletic director Ashley Coelho said about 100 varsity athletes have been attending daily conditioning sessions on campus, with the Pirates on day 12 of their return-to-play plan on Tuesday.

The kids are conditioning, doing a lot of running and they are weight-lifting outdoors," Coelho said Tuesday. "We pulled all of our weights outside. We pull them out and spray them down daily with a Hudson sprayer, cleaning in between use. We have single-use towels. Everything is wiped and clean and then we throw them away."

+3 Santa Maria high schools welcome athletes back to campus The sweat. The dirt. The grime. The smells. Students from Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools welcomed back that assault on the senses this week.

All area athletics were shut down in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The California Interscholastic Federation suspended the spring sports season on March 16 and eventually canceled the remainder of the season. Nearly all high school sports have been pushed back to January.

"So far everything is going really well, the kids seem to be really happy," Coelho said. "It's kind of nice to see the light coming back in their faces."

Coelho says the workouts have been only for returning varsity fall-sport athletes. She said JV and spring sport athletes will start up soon.

The athletic director says the athletics programs plan on expanding activities once Santa Barbara County officially moves out of the purple or 'widespread' tier up to the red, or 'substantial' tier this week.

"As soon as we hit the red tier," Coelho replied when asked when the school's student-athletes will begin using athletic equipment and balls. "We will look and see what we can do because everything changes every week. We'll have to do a follow-up meeting with the Santa Barbara County health office and talk with all the other ADs to be sure we are on the same page and we’re doing the same stuff."