Santa Ynez looking for varsity softball head coach, JV boys water polo coach

Santa Ynez High School is on the lookout for two head coaches.

The Pirates are in need of a varsity softball head coach and a junior varsity boys water polo coach.

Those interested may contact SYVUHS Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information or a coach application.

