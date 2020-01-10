Santa Ynez girls water polo kicks off year with 16-5 win at Buena

Santa Ynez girls water polo got the new year off to a winning start with a 16-5 victory over the Buena High School Bulldogs in Ventura in their first match of 2020.
Taye Luke tossed in seven goals and the Pirates breezed to the non-league win.
Six Pirates scored.
Besides her seven goals, Luke made three steals. Ally Alderete racked up three goals and three assists for the Pirates. Alexa Yacoub scored twice, and, in goal, Peyton Pratt made seven blocks.
Boys soccer
Santa Ynez 2, Dos Pueblos 0
Also on Tuesday, Aden Tapia scored in the first half, Grant Fieldhouse tallied in the second and the Pirates (7-3-1, 1-0-0) won their Channel League opener by beating the Chargers at Dos Pueblos.
Erik Guerrero assisted on Tapia's goal. Ricky Romero earned the assist on the Fieldhouse goal.
Girls Soccer
Santa Ynez 1, Dos Pueblos 0
The Pirate defense was the star of Tuesday’s game, stifling every Dos Pueblos Chargers attack while posting a shutout in the teams’ Channel League opener.
“It was a fun game but it was a battle,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rob Cantrell in a telephone interview after the game.
“(Defenders) Olivia Torres and Katelyn Rennie both played out of their minds, absolutely fantastic defense tonight,” said Cantrell.
The defense was so strong that Pirates’ goal keepers Brookelyn Fletcher (first half) and Callie Grieco (second half) each only had to make one save in posting the combined shutout.
The game was scoreless until the 73rd minute when Jazz Feeley scored on a free kick from 37-yards out.
Both teams were back in Channel League action on Thursday when Cabrillo visits Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez (7-2-1, 1-0 Channel) faces Santa Barbara at San Marcos High.
Results were not available at press time.
Boys Basketball
Santa Barbara 58, Santa Ynez 23
The Santa Ynez Pirates lost their Channel League opener to the Santa Barbara Dons in a game played Thursday at Santa Ynez High.
“The boys played really well in the first half. We were down 11-8 after the first quarter and were tied 14-all with about five minutes to go in the half,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game. “But Tyler (Rasmussen) got into foul trouble and we had to go with a much smaller lineup and we were overmatched by their height after that.”
Santa Barbara went on an 1802 third quarter run to put the game out of reach.
“Santa Barbara is very good. They have the two reigning league MVPs back for their senior years,” said Vazquez. “We’ll just have to re-group and go back at it Friday night at Dos Pueblos.”
Boys Wrestling
Dos Pueblos 52, Santa Ynez 18
The Dos Pueblos Chargers topped the Santa Ynez Pirates in a Channel League match on Wednesday.
Three Pirates scored points after getting second round pins; Jose Rodriguez, Armando Contreras and Cristian Alvarado.
Women's basketball
Rio Hondo 58, Hancock 51
WHITTIER — The Bulldogs (9-9) shot just 19-for-65 from the floor and lost a non-conference game Wednesday to the Roadrunners.
Amanda Lee scored 18 points and led three Roadrunners in double figures. Amy Navarro put in 17 points and Alisia Trejo added 10.
Milan McGary put in a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs. Jayci Bayne had 18.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.