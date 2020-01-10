Santa Ynez girls water polo kicks off year with 16-5 win at Buena

“(Defenders) Olivia Torres and Katelyn Rennie both played out of their minds, absolutely fantastic defense tonight,” said Cantrell.

The defense was so strong that Pirates’ goal keepers Brookelyn Fletcher (first half) and Callie Grieco (second half) each only had to make one save in posting the combined shutout.

The game was scoreless until the 73rd minute when Jazz Feeley scored on a free kick from 37-yards out.

Both teams were back in Channel League action on Thursday when Cabrillo visits Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez (7-2-1, 1-0 Channel) faces Santa Barbara at San Marcos High.

Results were not available at press time.

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara 58, Santa Ynez 23

The Santa Ynez Pirates lost their Channel League opener to the Santa Barbara Dons in a game played Thursday at Santa Ynez High.